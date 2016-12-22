Another Cartersville High School team is looking for back-to-back state championships.

Last school year, the school’s robotics team Vindicem won the state championship in February after defeating 34 other teams from across the state.

This year, so many students wanted to be part of the program that coaches David Bentley, Ted Boone, Greg Roper and Beth Slocum had to divide the group into three teams — Vindicem, Fortissimus and Bellatorum.

“Last year, Vindicem only had 18 team members, but because of our performances, we almost tripled the team size,” said senior Maggie Dent, a member of Vindicem. “As a result, we split into three teams this year.”

And with all three teams qualifying for state after their first competition, CHS has tripled its chances of a repeat championship.

“They all did very well,” Boone said. “We are thrilled to have all three teams qualified for state after the first qualifier.”

Vindicem’s robot, Freebyrd, and Fortissimus’ robot, Johnny, competed in the Jungle Rumble FIRST Tech Challenge Qualifier Event Nov. 12 at Douglas County High School, where Vindicem came in fourth place and Fortissimus came in eighth out of 36 north Georgia teams.

Bellatorum’s robot, Cheese Dip, competed at RoboDragons First Tech Challenge Qualifier Event Dec. 10 at the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology and “ended up winning their whole competition” out of 36 teams from north Georgia, Dent said.

“Vindicem and Fortissimus performed well but suffered some rough penalties in the final round,” she said. “However, they both finished where we wanted them. Bellatorum suffered with their autonomous [phase] and penalties but still performed better than expected.”

During competition, the robots had to earn as many points as possible performing tasks like scoring softball-sized wiffle balls into a 76-centimeter-high basket, Dent said.

“Each team plays five qualifying matches in round-robin style and are placed,” Dent said. “The top four teams make it into the semifinals in a tournament style.”

At each event, eight awards were given out, including the Design Award, Control Award, Innovation Award and Inspire Award, which is a combination of the team’s performance, the engineering notebook and team outreach.

Vindicem won the Design Award and was a finalist for the Inspire Award, and Bellatorum won the Innovation Award, Dent said.

The qualifiers were a learning experience to help the three teams, who started preparing for competition in August, get ready for the state contest Feb. 18 at Clayton State University.

“The first competition taught us what's important for the robots to do well,” Boone said. “And what works and what doesn't. Now each team has a fair amount of work to do to incorporate those lessons before state. If they knuckle down and put the work in, especially on autonomous, they could all be competing for the championship.”

And if they win there, it’s off to the FIRST Tech Challenge South Super-Regional March 23, at The Classic Center in Athens.

“Our goal is to be able to send at least two of the three teams to the super-regional competition,” Dent said.” We have the ability to do well and become state champions again.”

She also said the teams will attend a second qualifying competition Jan. 28 at Clayton State University.

“This gives us another chance to win the competition and get more awards,” she said. “It will also help us tweak the robot to be able to perform the game better than ever.”

Members of Vindicem are Haden Boone, Will Bentley, Ansley Roper, Judith Hernandez, Alex Mosac, Russell Mathison, Carter Spivey, Matthew Slocum, Pavan Reddy, Maggie Dent, Trey Harkins, Emely Pajarito and Sid Rowser.

Fortissimus members are Walt Morris, Mason Andrews, Davis Edwards, Owen Willoughby, Tyler Keeney, Ethan Boone, Sim Archer, Sarah Weidetz, Erin Caughman, Cade Roberts, Tyler Freidrich, Hayes Miller, Lauren Kilgore, Ross Norwood and Roderigo Vences.

Belonging to Bellatorum are Matthew Greene, Parker Cagle, Will Allen, Jeffery Hannah, Will Archer, Andrew Webb, Seth Walker, Tyler Turner, Collin Smith, Griffin Shaw, Laura Dodge, Jair Ramos, Logan Cagle, Taliek Williams and Addie Evans.

Boone called his teams “an absolutely fantastic group of kids” to coach.

“They're passionate, engaged and extremely capable,” he said. “We all love working with them.”

He also praised the high school administration and team adviser Kenya Rowser, who have “really embraced the program and nurtured it throughout the year.”

“And the community support in terms of volunteer mentors and coaches has been invaluable,” he said. “We never could have launched three teams, including 40-plus students, without their support.”