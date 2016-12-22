A Cartersville man was killed Tuesday morning at a Bartow County packaging company.

David Ambrose, 40, an employee of Graham Packaging, 280 Industrial Park Rd NE, located off Peeples Valley Road NW, died when a robotically controlled forklift pinned him against a doorway according to Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton.

“The forklift was entering the warehouse and pinned the victim against a door,” Guyton said. “He seemed to have suffered extensive chest injuries, although that can’t be confirmed until an autopsy is done.”

The autopsy is being performed in Atlanta at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to its website, Graham Packaging provides plastic packaging for food, beverage, household, automotive, healthcare and personal items.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the accident according to spokesperson Michael D'Aquino.