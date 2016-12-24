The students at Adairsville Elementary School have big hearts.

In October, the 680 preschoolers through fifth-graders collected almost $6,000 during the two-week Kids March for Babies fundraising campaign for the March of Dimes.

And their hard work resulted in the not-for-profit organization presenting physical education teacher Dr. Joy Walker, who led the campaign, with a $250 gift card from Academy Sports earlier this month.

“We are thrilled, but certainly not surprised, by the tremendous Kids March for Babies fundraising total at Adairsville Elementary School this year,” said Ginger Tyra, 2016 Northwest Georgia Mountains March for Babies Chairwoman. “For the past several years, Dr. Joy Walker has led the campaign by organizing a very successful campaign and motivating her students to join in the fight for healthy babies.”

Walker said AES students “amaze me year after year” with their fundraising efforts.

“I really was not sure we would meet our goal of $5,000 this year because we had just completed a successful fundraiser for the school, but in the last couple of days, the children really came through with their donations,” she said, noting students and their parents asked friends and relatives to donate or made donations themselves.

“The last day was really amazing. The children were lined up all of the way across the gym to turn in their donations. They had donations from $5 up to almost $400. We had several children who turned in $100 or more.”

At the end of the Oct. 7-21 campaign, the final tally for AES was $5,786.19, according to Tyra.

“It’s amazing to see how our area children truly want to make a difference in their community,” she said. “With only two weeks — including a fall break — these children raised almost $6,000 to help fight the No. 1 killer of babies — prematurity. While they were eligible to win incentive prizes, it was clear the prizes were not of great importance; rather, it was the opportunity to give back, on their own, by asking family and friends for donations.”

Besides the incentive prizes each child received, the school received the Academy Sports gift card “to purchase balls for the children to play with at recess,” Walker said.

“That is a gift that all of our children will benefit from for the rest of the year,” she said.

Adairsville Elementary was the only county school that participated in the fundraiser this year, Tyra said, but “we are anticipating additional school participation in 2017, including Mission Road Elementary School.”

Cartersville Elementary was the other school in Bartow County that participated in the fundraiser.

Led by National Elementary Honor Society sponsors A.J. Wilson and Natalie Carr, students raised $11,373.87 during their first-ever campaign Feb. 22-March 4.

“CES was the top Kids March for Babies school in the state of Georgia in 2016, which was absolutely incredible,” Tyra said.

Both schools had celebrations after their respective campaigns ended.

“AES celebrated with an outdoor parade, and CES had an indoor parade winding through the hallways, ending with a balloon release,” Tyra said. “The top fundraisers were recognized at each school. Both schools plan to participate in Kids March for Babies again in 2017.”

All AES students participated in a walk through downtown Adairsville, Walker said.

“The March of Dimes is something they can all relate to because all of them know a baby who was born healthy, and many of them know someone who was not,” she said, noting about one-third of the students donated money to the cause. “They often tell me they are walking for that baby they know who was born with some sort of complications or for their baby brother or sister or cousin who was just born healthy.”

Walker also said the walk was “a lot of work” and credited several people for helping pull it together.

“... We would never be able to have a successful walk without the help of the women at the March of Dimes like Debbie Childress and Kirby Lewis-Hobba or the wonderful parents who help, like Nancy Raughton and Melissa Porter, and the amazing support of our administrators, teachers and staff at AES,” she said. “This year, we also had the help of the Georgia Highlands [College] softball team. They came to AES the morning of the walk and walked with children and then stayed and helped count all of the money. It is truly a team effort.”

Tyra, who is the director of marketing and public relations for Cartersville Medical Center, said the money raised by Kids March for Babies helps fund research, education, advocacy, special programs and resources for families.

“Locally, every baby born benefits from newborn screening — made possible by the March of Dimes — prior to leaving the hospital,” she said. “Newborn screening checks for serious but rare conditions that a baby has at birth. It includes blood, hearing and heart screening. Also, if a sick baby needs to be transported to a higher level of care, the March of Dimes provides Angel II Neonatal Transport in our area.”