Students at nine city and county schools collected almost 9,000 food items in a week to fill a local food pantry.

The Salvation Army, Bartow County 4-H and North Bartow Community Services hosted a canned-food drive with the Bartow County and Cartersville City school systems Nov. 14-18 to stock the shelves of the Salvation Army’s pantry.

“I am so proud of the job that all of the schools did this year,” 4-H agent Allison Perkins said.

“I am so appreciative to the superintendents, administration and staff for allowing us to have this community event.”

Clear Creek Elementary collected the most food items of any school — more than 1,800 items.

“The teachers and students really came together to promote this food drive,” Perkins said.

“It was great to see all of the students giving back in this way.”

Fifth-grade teacher Susan Gilmore was thrilled by the response from students at her school.

“I was overwhelmed by the excitement and pride that my students showed in knowing they were able to help such a large number of families during the holidays,” she said.

“I feel very fortunate to teach such a wonderful, caring group of students.”

Salvation Army caseworker Dianne Kirchner also was happy with the results of the canned-food drive, which has been conducted since 1991.

“It was all greatly appreciated — great turn out,” she said, noting food from the pantry is distributed to people in need on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

She also said the drive was “about the same” as drives conducted during the past few years.

“A few schools have their own pantry and opted to supply their pantry,” she said.

Perkins said 4-H participates each year to promote community service among its members.

“Part of our core programming is teaching you to be involved and give back to their community,” she said.

“This is a great way to help others.”

Kirchner said the Salvation Army’s role in the food drive is getting the schools to participate.

“We get the ball rolling by contacting principals and superintendents for permission and then call each school as it is up to them to participate,” she said.

Perkins said her 4-H’ers provide the collection boxes.

“At our 4-H meeting, we wrap and decorate the boxes for all the schools for the drive,” she said. “We deliver the promotional flyers and boxes to all the schools.”

Kirchner added there will be a day designated in January when “something special will be provided for the school who had the most items.”