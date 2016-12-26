The weather forecast calls for snow in Cartersville Thursday.

An indoor snowstorm will hit the Cartersville Public Library between 2 and 5 p.m. during its first-ever Snow Day.

“We have never had a program featuring all snow activities,” Youth Services Coordinator Thomas Shalin said. “I think almost every kid wants it to snow over Christmas, but since we live in Georgia, that doesn't happen often. What a perfect way to spend a vacation day by having a snow day.”

The Nathan Dean Meeting Room and the entire children’s department of the library will turn into a winter wonderland of snow-themed fun.

Library staff members and teen volunteers will guide kids ages 5 and older while they make fake snow, have an indoor snowball fight, go paper-plate ice skating and do a snow globe craft.

Although the activities are geared toward school-age kids, younger children and other family members also are invited to attend, Shalin said.

The three-hour drop-in event allows participants to come by at their convenience and stay as long as they want.

“People are invited to drop in and do as many activities as they'd like,” Shalin said.

Registration is not required, and there is no charge.

The library is at 429 W. Main St.

For information, call 770-382-4203.