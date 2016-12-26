A two vehicle head on collision occurred on Highway 20 at Robertson Drive. Bartow County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to help the victims. Three ambulances were sent to respond due to the number of patients involved in the accident. Upon arrival, the emergency professionals found four patients: two males and two females.

The first male patient was enduring severe abdominal pain and experienced bruising to the abdominal area. Bartow County Emergency Medical Services requested Air Life 3 pickup for this patient. The patient was flown by Air Life 3 to Atlanta Medical Center for further treatment.

The two female patients were both found with possible leg fractures. BCEMS fitted splints for both of the patients and transported them to Cartersville Medical Center for further inspection.

The fourth patient was also transported to CMC to receive further treatment.