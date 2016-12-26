A South Carolina teen visiting her grandparents on Christmas Day was airlifted to Grady Hospital in Atlanta after a large boulder rolled over on her.

Bartow County EMS, responded to a call at 26 Vineyard Way in White and found 14-year-old Brianne Griffith lying on the ground near a large boulder.

“It’s a massive rock,” said Marjorie Duff, the girl’s grandmother. “She and her brother were out playing on it when the rock just rolled over on top of her.”

EMS spokesman Brad Cothran said it took six people to move the rock before she could be extracated.

The crew quickly assessed Griffith and found her to have suffered a possible fractured leg and pelvis.

Due to the extent of the injuries, a medical helicopter transported her to Grady Hospital, a level 1 trauma center.

“She has some badly broken bones,” Marjorie Duff said. “She will be facing several more surgeries.”