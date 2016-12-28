The Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce is offering employers ways to avoid certain legal issues by making their employee handbooks stronger.

The chamber’s Small Business Council will host a seminar on the "Top 10 Mistakes in an Employee Handbook That Create Legal Exposure for Employers" Friday, Jan. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Anheuser-Busch Community Room at the chamber office at 122 W. Main St. in Cartersville. Networking will begin at 11:30 a.m., and the program will start at noon.

“This seminar is geared toward employers who are responsible for writing/updating their own employee handbook,” Community Development Director Jessica Hill said. “The council felt it would be beneficial to both small and large business owners to understand how to properly prepare an employee handbook. This seminar will go over the do’s and don’ts that create legal exposure for employers. The seminar will discuss current employment claim trends that employers are seeing and go through various handbook policies.”

It also will cover the importance of having a wage/hour and overtime policy that has very specific language addressing working off the clock or overtime and preparing a social media policy and an internet and email policy with the correct language to avoid traps presented in these areas.

But possibly the most critical topic of all will be the detailed explanation of the correct verbiage that should be used in an employer's Equal Employment Opportunity Complaint procedure.

“This is an area that employers mess up all the time, and having the wrong language in this type of policy has huge negative implications when facing an employment dispute,” a press release said.

Local attorney and new chamber member Bradley T. Adler will be conducting the free seminar.

“As a new chamber member, Brad expressed his interest to us in presenting this seminar,” Hill said. “We chose him because of his many years of experience handling this type of employment issue.”

Adler represents employers in resolving labor and employment issues and defends organizations in disputes arising out of the performance of professional services. He has handled employment discrimination claims, wage and hour claims, family and medical leave claims, I-9 audits and related immigration disputes with the Department of Homeland Security and legal issues associated with employee theft, embezzlement and violations of non-compete, non-solicitation and non-disclosure agreements.

“The Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce is a great resource for companies working in this area of Georgia,” he said. “Employers in this area are hard-working organizations that care about the services and products they provide and the people they serve, all the while creating a work environment that balances the needs of employers and employees so that their businesses can sustain and thrive for future generations.”

The goal of the presentation is to “reinforce to employers the importance of putting the right building blocks in place to construct a strong human resources philosophy,” Adler said.

“My presentation will focus on the most common mistakes that we see employers make when preparing or updating an employee handbook,” he said. “I believe an employee handbook is a mission-critical document that, if prepared properly, can serve as a robust shield for an employer as it faces various employment issues and disputes that arise in the regular operations of a business. As a part of this presentation, we will drill down and discuss some specific pitfalls that we commonly see when we review an employer’s employee handbook for the first time, including poorly written or outdated employee complaint procedures, internet and email policies, time-reporting guidelines and drug and alcohol testing. We’ll also suggest some model language that employers can use as a prototype when updating their various employment policies.”

Hill said she is expecting a “rather large turnout” for the presentation.

“The Small Business Council seminars typically generate anywhere from 35 to 60 people in attendance, and we expect this one to be a big hit,” she said.

Those who want to participate should register online through the chamber website, cartersvillechamber.com.

“We ask that all attendees register at least two days in advance so the speaker can prepare any paperwork or handouts,” Hill said, noting participants need to bring their own lunch.