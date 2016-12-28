A tradition that started almost nine decades ago will continue on New Year’s Day 2017.

The 88th annual Emancipation Proclamation celebration will take place Sunday at 3 p.m. sharp at Alexander Chapel United Methodist Church at 609 Martin Luther King Drive in Cartersville.

The Emancipation Proclamation Committee of Bartow County has hosted the event, which is free and open to the community, each year since 1929 to commemorate President Abraham Lincoln’s proclamation that began the process of freeing the slaves during the Civil War.

“We believe it is important to commemorate this significant document in our nation’s history,” said Ken Reaves, who is co-chairing the committee with his wife, Sherry. “The Emancipation Proclamation was signed during a very contentious time when our nation was much more divided than is perceived today. It freed slaves in the rebellious states and was a precursor to the 13th Amendment.”

The first program on Dec. 11, 1929, occurred 66 years after Lincoln signed the proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, Reaves said in a previous Daily Tribune News article.

“I'm sure some of those in attendance for this first meeting were former slaves or the children of former slaves,” he said in the article. “It's hard for us to imagine the pulse of our country during this time. The nation was divided on the issue of slavery and in the midst of a terrible civil war. The fact that President Lincoln moved forward with the proclamation, in the face of strong political and public opposition, was a feat of historic proportions."

The Rev. Michael Daniel, senior pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Stilesboro, will be the guest speaker for the event, which is pulled together by the 12 committee members as well as other community leaders and volunteers.

“[The] Rev. Daniel is a dynamic speaker and community leader,” Reaves said. “We really appreciate his willingness to speak at the celebration.”

Past speakers have included the Rev. Martin Luther King Sr., Dr. Benjamin Mays, Dr. J.B. Morgan and Chief Justice Robert Benham.

This year’s theme for the event, which draws 125 to 150 people annually, is “Charity Begins at Home.”

“While there are many troubles and problems in the world, we also have many things to work on in the United States,” Reaves said. “For example, according to the Office of Research at the United Nations Children’s Fund, of the richest nations, we have one of the highest percentages of children living in poverty. That should not be a statistic associated with the richest country in the world. While this grew significantly during the Great Recession, it still persists. Charity should not be misconstrued as a handout but more with benevolence since benevolence subsists in love and commitment. Love and commitment causes one to delve deeper, without judgment, into solving an issue.”

Reaves said the celebration will be “similar to past events.”

“The celebration was a major event in the Cartersville/Bartow County African-American community for many years,” he said. “While it is still significant, it now competes with other New Year’s Day activities. As such, the structure of our program has remained consistent over the years.”

The program will include a brief discussion about the Emancipation Proclamation, singing by the host church choir, a message from Daniel and the presentation of community awards and student scholarships from the committee, with light refreshments afterwards.