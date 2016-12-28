Menu

Staying active Featured

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Fletcher Silvers, a student at Adairsville Elementary School, spends part of his Christmas break climbing on the Stairway to Heaven pilings at LakePoint Station in Emerson.

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Tagged under

Related items

More in this category: « 88th annual Emancipation Proclamation program scheduled for New Year’s Day
back to top

What Do You Think?

Grocery Coupons Bartow County School System Cartersville City School System Visitors-Center