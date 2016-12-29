The holiday season will wind down this weekend as 2017 rolls in Sunday.

With New Year’s Day being on a Sunday, most agencies and businesses will take off Monday for the holiday.

All Bartow County government offices, including the courts, will be closed Monday, as will the offices in the cities of Cartersville, Adairsville, Emerson, Euharlee and Kingston. White’s government offices will be closed Saturday and are always closed on Monday.

Cartersville’s Monday trash pickup will be pushed to Tuesday.

The Cartersville-Bartow Chamber of Commerce and all three branches of the Bartow County Library System will not open Monday.

Bartow County and Cartersville City school systems, Excel Christian Academy, Georgia Highlands College’s Cartersville campus and Chattahoochee Technical College’s North Metro campus remain shut down through Monday.

All public health offices, including the Bartow County Health Department in Cartersville, will shut their doors Monday for New Year’s.

Booth Western Art Museum and Tellus Science Museum will be closed Sunday for the holiday.

The Bartow History Museum is never open on Sunday but will shut down Monday. The Etowah Indian Mounds are always closed on Sundays and Mondays.

State and federal government offices will be closed Monday for the New Year’s holiday, and no mail will be delivered Monday as the U.S. Postal Service workers have the day off.

One agency that won’t have a day off for celebrating is the Georgia State Patrol, which will be stepping up its presence on the roadways this weekend.

The 78-hour New Year’s holiday travel period will begin at 6 p.m. today and run through midnight Tuesday morning.

State troopers will be looking for impaired drivers during concentrated patrols on secondary roads as well as the interstates, said Col. Mark W. McDonough, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

“In addition, sobriety checkpoints will also be established across the state during the New Year’s holiday travel period,” he said. “People know driving impaired is illegal, yet they still take their chances by driving. Impaired driving crashes can be prevented if drivers will take the initiative to not drive under the influence. Troopers will not hesitate to arrest an impaired driver and tow their vehicle.”

During last year’s 78-hour holiday travel period, there were 412 crashes and 235 injuries reported, and troopers investigated seven fatal crashes that resulted in 10 deaths, according to a press release.

McDonough reminds drivers to enjoy the holiday season but to make traffic safety a priority by obeying the posted speed limit and not driving distracted or impaired.

Party hosts should make a special effort to identify designated drivers before the festivities begin and have nonalcoholic beverages available for them.

“Also remember, if you see a driver that you suspect is impaired, notify local law enforcement,” McDonough said.

During the holiday travel period, state troopers are teaming up with local law enforcement officials for Operation Zero Tolerance, a high-visibility enforcement campaign that targets impaired drivers.

Last New Year’s, 329 people were arrested for driving under the influence, the release said.

The holiday traffic fatality count will be updated throughout the New Year’s travel period on the Department of Public Safety’s Twitter account: http://www.twitter.com/ga_dps.