Fireworks may be legal in Georgia now, but they’re still dangerous and need to be handled with care.

Bartow County residents who plan to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Roman candles, bottle rockets and other types of pyrotechnics should use caution and common sense when handling them to avoid fires and injuries.

“It’s traditional to celebrate the coming of the new year with fireworks,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said in a press release. “I urge all residents and visitors to enjoy them safely.”

Hudgens offered the following safety tips:

• Purchase fireworks from a licensed fireworks dealer.

• Observe all state laws regarding the use of fireworks.

• Read the labels carefully before igniting any fireworks.

• Ensure adult supervision for all firework activities.

• Never allow children to light fireworks.

• Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.

• Only use fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from buildings and vehicles.

• Never try to re-light a firework.

• Have a garden hose or bucket of water nearby.

• Use caution around animals. The noise and lights can cause fear and stress.

Fireworks can only be purchased by those who are 18 or older.

Georgia law, however, doesn’t stipulate a minimum age for lighting them, and the majority of fireworks-related injuries across the country happen to kids who are younger than 16, the state of Georgia’s website said.

“According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks were involved in an estimated 10,500 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments in 2014,” Hudgens said. “The risk of fireworks injury were highest for children ages 5 to 9.”

Nearly half of the estimated emergency department-treated, fireworks-related injuries in 2014 were to individuals younger than 20 years old, according to the CPSC website.

While sparklers generally are considered safe, they’re really not.

Sparklers can get as hot as 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit and account for 79 percent of injuries to children younger than 5 years old, the state’s website said.

An estimated 1,400 emergency department-treated injuries in 2014 were associated with sparklers, the CPSC website said.

More than half — 54 percent — of emergency department-treated injuries caused by fireworks were burns to all parts of the body except the eyes, where bruises, cuts and foreign objects occurred more often, the website said.

Consumer fireworks that can be bought and used legally in Georgia include bottle rockets, sky rockets, Roman candles, firecrackers, sparklers, smoke and punk, fountains, missiles, novelties, crackle and strobe, parachutes, wheels and spinners, sky flyers, display shells and aerial items called cakes.

Extreme Fireworks at 441 E. Main St. in Cartersville offers firework enthusiasts any kind of pyrotechnic they could want year-round, according to Christy Boyd, regional manager for all five Georgia locations.

“We have everything,” she said. “We’ve got all the little novelties, missiles, rockets, smoke, family assortment, everything. If I don’t got it, I’ll get it.”

Boyd said the most popular fireworks this year have been the grand finales — 500-gram or 200-gram cakes, lit by one fuse, that light “anywhere from nine to 147 shots” of timed burst events — and mortars — preloaded fireworks shot off one at a time, high in the air, from a special tube that remains on the ground.

“Those are our biggest items, the grand finales and the mortars,” she said, noting guys really like the mortars.

The grand finale 500-gram cakes sell from $39 to $125, and the mortars range from $9.99 for mini-mortars to $300 for cases of 124 mortars, Boyd said.

Sales have been “fair considering the drought” the county has experienced, but things are “picking up, definitely picking up,” she said.

Even though fireworks are legal, there are some places where it’s illegal to light them: roads and highways and within 100 yards of a hospital, nursing home, prison, nuclear power plant or gas station, according to the state website.

Some private communities like homeowners associations, condominiums or apartment complexes also may not allow fireworks to be set off or may have a designated area for them like a parking lot, field or pool area.

For more information on fireworks and laws about using them, contact local police or fire departments.