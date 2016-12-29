LakePoint Sporting Community and Town Center plans to focus on more outdoor adventure activities in 2017, says Neal Freeman, a managing member of the development.

The anchor will be LakePoint Mountain, a $5 million attraction featuring zip lines, a ropes course, a mountain coaster and hiking trails.

In question, however, is the role Bass Pro Shops would have following Bass Pro’s acquisition of Cabela’s, its rival that has a store in Acworth, six miles south of LakePoint.

“Bass Pro knew they needed a presence in north Georgia,” Freeman said.

“So early on they bought 14 acres of land adjacent to LakePoint in anticipation of building a store. Now that they (Bass Pro) are buying Cabela’s with its existing store, they hit the pause button.”

Still Freeman said he fully expects Bass Pro to be a part of the project.

“I spoke to Bass Pro executives about a month ago to share plans for LakePoint Mountain,” he said. “They asked me to send them the business plan showing how Bass Pro could be incorporated in it. They definitely want to be a part of LakePoint.”

Freeman said although the details are very preliminary, he was considering calling it something like “LakePoint Mountain, home of the Bass Pro Outdoor Experience.”

The ropes course, zip lines and mountain coaster will be located east of the eight-field baseball complex, toward I-75 on the property that Bass Pro already owns, he said, and the mountain coaster will be similar to the ones at Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

“They’re one and two-seat rollercoasters that go through the trees,”Freeman said. “An uphill lift system takes you to the top, then you go down the mountain on a track that carries you over the forest floor with a lot of twists, curves and a loop-de-loop or two. They are all run by gravity, so it’s a very green attraction. Rather than cutting down trees, all we have to do is route the track around them.”

Freeman said the designs are complete and pricing studies are underway prior to getting construction permits.

“My goal is to be up and running by summer,” Freeman said.

He also noted that construction is expected to begin on three hotels on the south campus, including a Holiday Inn Express, and a bridge over the CSX railroad tracks accessing the north campus in 2017.

Other planned developments, Freeman said, include Aspire, a mixed-use building across from the indoor arena, that will house sports-themed restaurants, action sports retail stores and sports medical facilities, along with a media center.