An accident occured on Highway 41 north of Grassdale road around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.A male victim, supposed to have been riding a bicycle, was hit by a pickup truck.

Bartow County Emergency Services responded to the scene.

Upon arrival the crew found the victim had suffered a fractured leg and appeared only semi-lucid with possible head and trauma injuries. Bartow County Emergency Services requested Air Life 5 be sent to transport the patient.

BCEMS moved the patient to an ambulance where treatment was started. Cartersville fire personnel drove the ambulance and transported the crew to the landing zone at the Bartow County College and Career Academy to meet Air Life 5.

The patient was then transported to Grady Hospital. No further information had been released as of press time.