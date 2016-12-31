From the continued arrival of new businesses to the county, to the agonizing collapse of others, these were the biggest business stories of 2016:

AVATRON Smart Park shuts down

Almost a year after a groundbreaking that never happened, AVATRON Smart Park, a $750-million technology-centered theme park planned to be built in Emerson, announced in December that it was shutting down.

“After some 24 months of extensive planning and project fundraising, and despite near completion of Phase 1 project components, the AVATRON Park project is closing its doors,” said David C. Garrett III, CEO of AVATRON USA Development LLC in an open letter to Bartow County. “Because of your tremendous and unwavering support of all things AVATRON, we pause to share with you the rationale for shutting down a project so near and dear to me and our team as well as Georgia and Bartow County residents.”

Garrett appeared before the Emerson City Council in May, 2015 to announce AVATRON’s intention to develop a 712-acre park near Paga Mine Road called AVATRON Smart Park featuring a “totally immersive, technology-driven theme park drawing on the expertise of Hollywood’s leading visual effects professionals.”

Plans for the massive development included a 200-acre theme park; two hotels; a 300,000-square-foot retail center; and a 10,000-square-foot amphitheater

The park was scheduled to open in January 2019.

Garrett told the council that he expected the park to create as many as 1,200 jobs during the construction phase and 2,000 more from support industries like hotels and restaurants. Because the park was to be so high tech, Garrett said many jobs would pay $50,000 a year and higher.

Not long after the initial announcement, California-based Lionsgate Productions announced they would license the “Hunger Games,” “Step Up” and “Now You See Me” film franchises for attractions within the park.

“Hunger Games,” mostly filmed in Georgia, and the best known of the three franchises, told the story of a rebellion in the post-apocalyptic society of Panem. “Step Up” was a story about street dancers, while “Now You See Me” told the story of illusionists that perform daring heists.

The first signs of trouble arose last January when the scheduled groundbreaking came and went. AVATRON said the financing still was not finalized and the land transaction had not closed.

On Dec. 12, in a press release sent exclusively to the Daily Tribune-News, Garrett said the project was shutting down,

“If this is goodbye, we thank you one last time for your generosity and belief in AVATRON,” he said, “If this is a ”not-yet” situation, then we thank you for your patience and understanding.

“Either way, our time here was a positive and memorable experience that is marked with new friendships and the exhilaration of pushing the boundaries of our imaginations – much like the experience we had envisioned for each of our future guests.”

Shaw breaks ground on Create Centre

Shaw Industries broke ground in August on a three-story, 67,000-square-foot Create Centre to house the company's division’s marketing, design and innovation associates. The Create Centre will offer a stimulating, storytelling environment that is a catalyst for growth and innovation across Shaw’s commercial business. Envisioned to inspire Shaw’s talented professionals, the Centre also will serve as a tool in recruiting new talent as it continues to grow.

The new building is located on Douthitt Ferry Road, a stone’s throw from Shaw Plant 94, where the company’s commercial design and marketing teams along with manufacturing for Shaw’s custom business are currently located. That facility will continue its custom manufacturing operations and will become home to Shaw’s Custom Design Studio and hospitality customer service teams once the Create Centre is complete.

“We find value in locating manufacturing, design, marketing and others in close proximity to one another,” said Shaw President Randy Merritt. “We’ve found that it sparks new ideas, greater information sharing, and more meaningful engagement with one another. The Create Centre will be an important tool in supporting our vision of growth for our commercial business including global expansion and domestic market leadership.”

The $24 million facility reflects Shaw’s significant growth including expansion of its commercial sales team; opening new showrooms throughout the world; and investing more than $85 million in an additional carpet tile manufacturing facility in Adairsville.

“Shaw is Bartow County’s largest employer with more than 3,100 associates working here,” said Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini. “We’re proud to see the company continue to thrive and invest in the community. It’s a demonstration of the city and county’s ongoing efforts to promote the growth of existing businesses in addition to attracting new companies and industries to the area.”

TrinityRail announces layoffs for the new year

Nearly 300 TrinityRail employees face a new year of unemployment after they were notified of a reduction in the workforce.

“On Nov. 2, 2016, TrinityRail notified its employees at the rail car manufacturing facility in Cartersville, Georgia, of a workforce reduction on Jan. 8, 2017,” Jack Todd, vice president of public affairs for Trinity Industries Inc., the parent company of TrinityRail wrote in a press release. “This reduction will affect 295 members of the TrinityRail Georgia workforce. The reduction is primarily driven by current market conditions and the need to align production among existing facilities. All affected employees were given 60 days’ notice. TrinityRail is working with those impacted by these changes to identify other employment.”



The plant, located at 190 Old Grassdale Road — initially operated by Thrall Car — was bought in 2001 by TrinityRail, a Texas-based manufacturer of freight and tank railcars. The plant closed in 2009, laying off more than 600 workers, but reopened in 2014 to produce tank cars for Trinity’s leasing business.

A Trinity spokesperson said the facility would remain open, albeit with a reduced workforce.

“It’s always difficult to hear that anyone in our community may be losing their job,” said Melinda Lemmon, executive director of the Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development. “TrinityRail is a key employer for Cartersville-Bartow County, and I’m sorry for their setback. The silver lining in this is two-fold. First, it is my understanding that this is not a plant closure as some have reported. Second, many state and local support organizations have rallied around those affected very quickly. I especially appreciate the Georgia Dept. of Labor that has communicated potential benefits to the employees and has already begun connecting those individuals with other Bartow companies that are hiring."

Surya Rugs relocates from Gordon County

Surya Rug, an India-based company moved from its headquarters in Gordon County and opened a new million-square-foot production, warehousing and distribution center in the Highland 75 Industrial Park.

According to its web site, Surya “merges form with function, we translate the most relevant apparel and home decor trends into fashion-forward products across a range of styles, price points and categories – including rugs, pillows, throws, wall decor, lighting, accent furniture, decorative accessories and bedding.

Kathleen Bowley, Surya’s public relations and communications director, said all of the company’s Gordon County operations will be consolidated in the new facility, except for one warehouse and production plant.

According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Surya’s annual revenue has grown from $2.7 million in 2005 to more than $111 million in 2015.

voestalpine invests $50M to expand existing operation

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and dignitaries from Austria gathered at the Highland 75 industrial park to celebrate the $50 million expansion of voestalpine Auto Body Parts Inc. manufacturers of ultra-high strength body components for premium car manufacturers, including BMW, Daimler-Mercedes and Volkswagen.

According to the company, the expansion will create about 150 new jobs ranging from advanced manufacturing to hot-forming and assembly positions

The company currently employs approximately 100 workers at the facility and offers extensive training opportunities, including an apprenticeship program with the students of the Bartow County College & Career Academy in Cartersville.

“voestalpine’s decision to expand operations in Bartow County strengthens Georgia’s growing automotive industry and highlights the state’s extensive manufacturing capabilities,” said Deal, who met with company executives during a trade mission to Germany last month.

Philipp Schulz, managing director of voestalpine, said the investment was an important step in the U.S. growth strategy and positions it well in the center of the southern automotive hub.

Construction is underway on a 17-acre tract east of the existing facility, located on Cass-White Road east of I-75 in White. Schulz said the expansion is expected to open in September 2017.

When fully operational the plant will employ 220 workers. voestalpine spokesman Peters Felsbach said and that number could grow to 350 by the 2020.

“This community has so much momentum going right now,” Bartow County Sole Commissioner Steve Taylor said. “We are sitting in a sweet spot in the state of Georgia. As far as Northwest Georgia goes, we are where it’s at.”

Taylor also noted that voestalpine has created an apprenticeship program at the new Cartersville-Bartow County Career Academy to complement its workforce development programs.

“Thinking back over the years,” said Melinda Lemmon, executive director of the Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development.

“I can’t help but recall some of the challenges we were asked to try to overcome, particularly finding replacement manufacturing jobs in the early 2000’s, then again around 2009. We’ve had a few challenges this year too, but nothing like what our community has successfully overcome in the past. Bartow knows how to welcome new job creation opportunities, and introduce growing companies to our talented citizens! We’ve been fortunate in 2016 to support expanding industries and welcome new ones alike."