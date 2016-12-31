RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Adairsville High freshman Anna Fernandez, a volunteer at the Cartersville Public Library, helps Dalton Davis, 11, make a snow globe at Thursday's Snow Day at the library.

Snow came to Cartersville right on schedule Thursday afternoon.

The Cartersville Public Library hosted its first-ever Snow Day for kids who hardly ever get the chance to play in the fluffy white stuff.

Kids could drop in anytime during the three-hour event — and stay as long as they wanted — to throw snowballs, ice skate or make wintry crafts.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Youth Services Coordinator Thomas Shalin said, noting about 50 kids cycled through the activities. “Everybody is having a great time, I think. Parents have said that they were going to go to the park anyway, and it’s been a cold day so it’s kind of nice to come in here, and the kids can let off some steam. It’s been fun.”

Shalin added all the activities were going on at the same time so kids could rotate from one to another whenever they wanted.

Half of the Nathan Dean Meeting Room was devoted to freeze skating — skating to music then having to freeze when the music stopped — while the other half contained a snow fort, where the kids had snowball fights and snow relays and played capture the flag.

In the children’s department program room, the youngsters could make a snow globe using a clear plastic plate, create fake snow that actually was cold and warm up with some hot chocolate.

Library assistant Will Gaylord was showing kids how to make the snow.

“This is like a repeat, kind of, of last year’s snow science program, where we did the snow powder and everything, and they could mess around with the snow and all of that,” he said. “They’re all like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy.’”

The crowd of kids coming in has been “great so far,” Gaylord said.

“Even half an hour after we started, it was packed in here,” he said. “It’s died down quite a bit, but it’s been a really big turnout so far. It’s been just a good feeling, good time all around.”

JoAnn Harris of Adairsville was looking forward to bringing her kids, Jaida, 7, and Javon, 5, to Snow Day so much that she showed up a week early.

“I actually came last week, thinking it was last week,” she said, laughing. “I came the wrong day, but we came back today.”

Harris said she and her kids love coming to the library for different events.

“We come a lot down here for activities,” she said. “I keep up with their Facebook page so I’m up-to-date on the activities. We love it.”

The Snow Day activities were “really interactive,” Harris said.

“[Gaylord] was really interactive in talking with them and asking questions and stuff,” she said. “Really hands-on. It makes it really fun.”

Jaida said she had only done the snow activity so far, but it was “good.”

“It feels cold,” she said, noting she planned to do all of the activities. “It’s kind of cold, and it’s cool.”

Javon, 5, also said making snow was “good,” and it felt cold.

Eleven-year-old Dalton Davis of Cartersville said he likes having a Snow Day.

“It’s pretty fun,” he said. “There are a lot of things here that are pretty fun.”

Dalton said he had made a snow globe and watched other kids make the fake snow.

“I went over to the snowball fight, but I didn’t do it because there were a bunch of little kids, and I didn’t want to hurt them,” he said. “Only little kids were over there.”

His favorite activity was the snow making.

“Watching the snow grow was probably my favorite because it was pretty cool,” he said.

Shalin said having another Snow Day next winter is a good possibility.

“We might definitely do something like this next year,” he said. “This has been just as much fun as doing [the life-size Candy Land game the library has done in the past], and everybody seems to have a good time. I’m just glad everybody’s coming out and having fun at the library.”