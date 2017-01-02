A new year means out with the old, in with the new and organizing everything that’s left.

To help Bartow County residents tackle their organization projects this year, the Cartersville Public Library will host Get Things Done in 2017 next Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Nathan Dean Meeting Room at 429 W. Main St.

The program, presented by Adult Services Coordinator Amanda Monson, will offer tips and strategies to help even the most disorganized people bring order to their homes and lives and be more productive in the new year.

“Last January, we offered a couple of programs on organization, and both were very successful,” Monson said. “Marie Kondo’s book ‘The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up’ is still a very popular book and leads a lot of people to learn more about decluttering and organizing their lives. This program will be an extension of that, which is basic task management and improving productivity.”

Last year’s Get Organized program was “hugely popular,” and the program Susan Simonton presented on organizing important paperwork “also got a lot of positive feedback,” Monson said.

“I think the topic of organization is one of interest to many people since once you have an organizational system in place that works for you, you have the time and ability to do more of the things you want to do, and you’re less stressed,” she said, noting she’s expecting anywhere from 12 to 20 people to attend based on past organization program attendance. “I’m hoping the program on the 10th will be a non-threatening and easy way for patrons to get started.”

Monson will be focusing on organizing tools like smartphone apps, the Bullet Journal and David Allen's “Getting Things Done” system to help patrons get a fresh start this year.

“Over the last year, I’ve worked on organizing my work and personal lives so I remember all the tasks I need to accomplish, make a plan for completing them and then know that I’ve finished the task,” she said. “I looked into a bunch of different planning and task-management programs to find a system that works for me, and I thought I would address some basic concepts about organization and task management to our patrons and show where they can go to get more information.”

“Though I’m a big fan of smartphone apps, I’ll include paper alternatives as well. I’ll present on a few different ways you can gather all the tasks you need to complete and information you need to remember. I’ll address the basics of David Allen’s ‘Get Things Done’ system and tips from other productivity experts.”

Monson has a couple of tricks that work well in keeping her organized.

“I make lots of lists, and I write everything down,” she said. “I’ve also trained myself to put any appointments or events in my calendar as soon as they come to my attention; otherwise, I’m bound to forget. Or overbook myself.”

Participants don’t need to register for the program, but those who have a specific organizing or decluttering topic they want to learn more about should “let us know,” Monson said.

“We may not be able to cover it at the program on the 10th, but we might be able to have another program later on to address it,” she said.

For more information, call the library at 770-382-4203.