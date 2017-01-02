On Jan. 5, TheatreExtreme will continue its Reader’s Theatre Series with “Twelfth Night.”

“The Reader’s Theatre Series gives audiences samplings of theater they might not ordinarily try out,” said Meghann K. Humphreys, TheatreExtreme’s cofounder. “For example, with ‘The Laramie Project’ last October, we presented a show with hot social topics that had never been performed in Cartersville-Bartow County before. While the attendance was a little low, we had a wonderful discussion afterward with the audience and cast members.

“Reader’s Theatre is not performed as a main-stage show would be performed. The actors read from scripts, but their characters are fully developed and the audience will forget quickly that there are scripts in front of the actors. Because we plan to create a banquet hall-type atmosphere, there will be a little more interaction with the audience than with some traditional reader’s theatre productions. Don’t worry: there will not be audience participation. Rather, the audience will be immersed in the actions of the play while still enjoying it as a traditional audience member. One additional note: this version of ‘Twelfth Night’ is abridged, so it will only run around an hour and [a] half.”

Starting at 6:30 p.m., the reading of “Twelfth Night” will take place at the Cartersville Artist in You, 21 E. Main St. in Cartersville.

“The Q&A session allows audience members to find out what goes on behind the scenes,” Humphreys said. “They have the opportunity to ask actors their favorite question: ‘What is your motivation?’ They are welcome to ask what goes into creating staged productions. We also encourage discussion of the play’s themes.

“The main goal of ‘Twelfth Night’ on Jan. 5 is to show audiences how much fun Shakespeare really can be. Shakespeare loved to play with words and manipulate them for his various purposes, which is what we have kind of done by scheduling this show on the 12th night of Christmas. What better way to warm up on a cold January night than with laughter, food and fun with friends?”

Along with Humphreys, Christopher Lee Gentry helped form TheatreExtreme in 2014.

According to http://theatreextremecartersville.com, “The two were inspired to bring a different way of experiencing theatre to their community by producing cutting edge, classic and musical productions in various locations.”

Each $15 ticket will cover the cost of admission to the upcoming Reader’s Theatre, as well as food and drink. In addition to being purchased at the door, tickets for the Reader’s Theatre can be reserved at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Further details about TheatreExtreme can be obtained on the organization’s website, TheatreExtremeCartersville.com, or Facebook page.