Pleased with last year’s rise in attendance, Executive Director Marina Robertson is excited to kick off the Pettit Environmental Preserve’s 2017 programming Jan. 14.

“2016 was a year of growth for the Preserve. In our school field trip program we saw almost 1,400 students, the greatest number since the 2010-2011 school year,” Robertson said. “We also saw more persons at our monthly public hikes with a 55 percent increase over the previous year. Our best attended hike was the ‘What’s the Buzz, Honeybee?’ hike in March with almost 100 in attendance, which included many folks who had never visited the Preserve previously.

“With the increased attendance, the board decided it was time to upgrade the picnic area on the dam that was constructed by Citizens for Georgia Power — Plant Bowen volunteers in 2015. A pavilion over the tables was added to provide both a sheltered place for hike visitors and an additional education space for the school field trip program. The Preserve also hosted two weddings at the Boardroom for Planet Earth, which is available for rent for small events.”

She continued, “With the increase in the number of school field trip programs, [last] fall the Preserve was able to hire a part-time hourly education assistant to keep the staff/student ratio low, so the Preserve now has three staff members. Our website also went through a major redesign and is now easier to navigate.”

Situated off Ga. Highway 61 in southwest Bartow County, the Preserve was formed as a private, nonprofit corporation — The Margaret and Luke Pettit Environmental Preserve Inc. — in 1999 when the late Gay Pettit Dellinger and her children initially donated 60 acres of property to this endeavor.

The 70-acre venue, which is open to the general public during scheduled programs, consists of various trails developed by Cartersville’s Switchbacks Trail Design & Construction, a swinging bridge, a 9-acre lake, compost demonstration and garden, two aquatic stations, three amphitheaters, self-contained composting toilets and a Learning Shed.

According to www.pettitpreserve.org, the Preserve “strives to provide:

• a nature preserve for environmental studies

• an opportunity for children to experience the joy of nature

• a safe haven for native species

• a research area of educational and scientific value

• an outdoor teaching laboratory.

“The Pettit Preserve offers quarterly programs, monthly hikes, children/youth camps, and school field trips and is available as a venue for business and family events.”

The Preserve’s first event in 2017 will be Hike Only Saturday on Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free to Preserve members, the offering will cost $3 per person, with a maximum $10 fee per family.

“The trend of growth in program and facilities is expected to continue in 2017,” Robertson said. “For the past six years, we have had four programmed hikes, but in 2017, we will add a fifth one that builds on the interest shown in pollinators at [last] year’s events. We will also standardize the dates of all hikes, both programmed and hike-only days, so the Preserve will be open to the public the second Saturday of every month. Program topics will include attracting hummingbirds, creating a pollinator garden, bioluminescence, survival skills and snakes. We are also expanding our summer camp offerings to include more camps for ages 9-14 and adding camps for ages 4-8.

“As for facilities, in 2017 the new Dam Pavilion will have electricity and a fire pit installed to make it even more attractive for hikers and functional for the school field trip program. We also expect to have the plans for the multipurpose building completed and put out to bid in 2017, which when completed will help us extend the field trip season to year round. If you have not yet visited the Pettit Preserve, 2017 is a great time to do so. Visit the website at www.pettitpreserve.org for details on upcoming events.”