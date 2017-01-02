A three-car accident on Interstate Highway 75, a half-mile south of exit 288 (Main Street) resulted in several serious injuries and backed traffic up for several miles for most of the afternoon.

“At about 1:30 p.m., three Bartow County EMS units responded to the accident,” said BCEMS spokesman Brad Cothran.

“Upon arrival, they found the accident to be a head-on collision with a man entrapped in his vehicle.”

The man was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Kennestone Hospital where he was treated for a fractured femur and a possible head injury.

The other occupants were examined and assessed by EMS, which determined it wasn’t necessary to transport them to a hospital.

In addition to the gridlock in the southbound lanes, traffic on I-75 North and U.S. Highway 41 was affected by the accident.