On Jan. 24 and 25, the Cartersville Fire Department will host a second Strategic Highway Research Program training session.The offering, which was developed via SHRP2, will be presented by the Federal Highway Administration with the cooperation of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

“It’s geared toward all the agencies that respond to highway incidents — police, fire, EMS, towing companies, HERO workers,” said Ray King, battalion chief with the Cartersville Fire Department. “... What the Strategic Highway Response Plan does is it helps all the different agencies that respond to highway incidents to be able to respond more efficiently and safely and have quicker clearance on the highways when there is an incident.

“So it makes it safer for the responders. It makes it safer for the patients. And it makes it safer for the traveling public on the highways.”

To be held at the Cartersville Public Safety Headquarters, 195 Cassville Road, the complimentary training will be offered both days from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.

According to a news release from the Cartersville Fire Department, “Three injury crashes occur every minute in the United States, putting nearly 39,000 incident responders potentially in harm’s way every day.

“Congestion from these incidents can generate secondary crashes, increasing traveler delay and frustration. The longer responders remain at the scene, the greater the risk they, and the traveling public, face.

“This new national training program is designed to build a team of well-trained responders who can work together as a team in a coordinated manner, from the moment the first emergency call is made, to the correct deployment of response vehicles and equipment, to a safe work area using traffic control devices, to final scene clearance.”

To register for the upcoming training, individuals need to contact King at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 404-446-8019.