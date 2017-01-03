Cartersville High School senior Madison McKinney will be among those recognized at the 21st biennial Lords and Ladies Cotillion Jan. 21.Presented by the Theta Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the event — titled “Enchanted Elegance” — will take place at Berry College’s Ford Dining Room in Rome at 6 p.m.

“Every two years, we have a scholarship cotillion,” said Ruby Morgan, who is the chapter’s sole active member from Bartow County. “We have participants that go out, and they raise money [for their future pursuits] ... and they have to be involved in volunteer work. They have a Super-Saturday, where they have workshops on etiquette and manners and how to get ready for college.”

In the months leading up to the cotillion, other activities included participating in the Floyd County Summer Reading and Summer Meal programs; school supply drive and volunteer efforts at West Central Elementary; and Trick-Trunk-and-Read Halloween Festival.

According to McKinney’s letter to the community for financial support, “Aside from being an honors student taking many rigorous courses, I am a part of many teams and organizations at my high school. I am a varsity lettered basketball and softball player. I am a member of FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America), FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) and Beta Club, meaning I have maintained an A average throughout my high school career. I have been selected to be a mentor at Cartersville Primary School. I attend Grace Community Christian Church in Kennesaw, Georgia, where I am a member of the choir.

“I plan to receive a basketball scholarship and continue my education at Hampton University where I will major in marketing with a minor in mathematics. With hopes of reaching a variety of crowds through my work, I am determined to make an impact on the lives I will encounter throughout the collegiate level. It is first priority to make God and my family proud.”

Along with McKinney, the cotillion’s other participants will include Kaylon Brown, Chasmin McKeever, Teliah House, Micayla Goodgame, Kymberly House, Aja Morgan, Imani McCluskey, Rachel Beeman, Emily Orr, Calvin Freeman Jr. and Orrin Bryant.

Based in Cedartown, the Theta Omicron Omega Chapter features 65 members and serves the counties of Bartow, Carroll, Floyd and Polk.

“I’ve been a member [of the sorority] since 1969, but I’ve only been active a couple of years in this chapter,” Morgan said. “[I enjoy] the service projects [the most]. We have an international platform, and we are giving away on the international level a million backpacks with school supplies and food. So our chapter is part of that.

“We give away backpacks. We gave away seasonal wraps for the winter, like coats and sweaters and gloves and hats. Then [for] Thanksgiving, we gave away backpacks with food. ... We [also] refurbished [a] playground that was in Cedartown.”

Tickets for the cotillion, which cost $40 per person, need to be purchased by Jan. 14. For more information about the event or to obtain tickets for the cotillion, contact Morgan at 770-382-2159.