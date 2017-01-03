RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Newly-elected Chief Magistrate Judge Brandon Bryson, front, along with newly-appointed Assistant Magistrate Judges Bart Mitcham, back-left, and Freddie Gunn were sworn into office Tuesday.

Brandon Bryson was sworn in Tuesday as chief magistrate judge for Bartow County.

“It’s great to finally be sworn in and assume the job,” Bryson said. “It feels so good to make it official. I worked hard to get this job and thanks to lots of help from lots of people, I am now chief magistrate judge.”

Bryson, a Cartersville attorney, is no stranger to the judicial system. While a political science student at Kennesaw State, he worked as a runner for a downtown law firm. After earning his law degree from Mississippi College, he returned to Cartersville and opened a private law practice.

“I knew even then that law was my life calling,” he said.

When Chief Magistrate Judge Thomas Mosley retired, Bryson said he knew it was his time to run for the office. He ran In the May primary, but none of the five candidates received a majority of the vote, forcing the two candidates with the most votes into a July runoff won by Bryson.

After Tuesday’s swearing in, Bryson said it felt good to finally assume the office.

“It has been a long wait since July, but I’m finally here,” he said. “I worked hard to get here and with a lot of help from a lot of friends, I’m ready to serve Bartow County for the next four years.”

Bryson said his first priority is to make the court more user-friendly.

“I want the magistrate court to be more people friendly,” Bryson said in a recent interview.

“I want people to feel comfortable when they come into court. I don’t want them to feel like the court is over their head or they are being talked down to. They may be experiencing one of the worst moments of their life, and I want them to be treated with equality and respect.”

The Chief Magistrate Judge oversees the county’s magistrate courts with jurisdiction over civil claims of $15,000 or less, dispossessory writs, county ordinance violations, bad checks, preliminary hearings, and issuance of summons, arrest warrants and search warrants. They also assign assistant majistrate judges to cases, schedule court sessions and appoint other magistrates.

In addition to Bryson, two newly appointed assistant magistrate judges, Freddie Gunn and Bart Mitcham, were sworn in Tuesday. Re-appointed assistant magistrates Joe Tatum, Tom Mosely, Margaret Akin St. Philip, Duncan Lively and Shane Haney were sworn in last Thursday.