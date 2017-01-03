During its first meeting of 2017, the Bartow County School Board took care of a few housekeeping details.

In a called meeting Tuesday night, Bartow County Probate Court Judge Barry Greene swore in two board members for new four-year terms, and the board elected a new chairman and vice chairman.

Greene administered the oath of office to District 5 board member Anna Sullivan and District 4 board member Fred Kittle, who both ran unopposed in the November general election.

Kittle’s 16-year-old daughter, Charlotte, and 19-year-old son, Donald, held the Bible while their dad took his oath. Sullivan, who served as last year’s chairwoman, was accompanied by her son, Connor, 19.

After the oaths were administered, school board attorney Boyd Pettit opened the nominations for board chairperson.

Dr. Davis Nelson nominated John Howard, last year’s vice chairman, for the position, and board members approved the nomination 5-0.

“I feel honored,” Howard said after the meeting. “I appreciate them allowing me to have this opportunity. I’ve been on the board six years now, and this is the first time that I’ll be able to be chairman. I’ve enjoyed being vice chairman, and me and Ms. Sullivan talk a good bit about what’s going on in the school system, and I’m excited to step up into that role.”

When Pettit opened the nominations for vice chairperson, Sullivan nominated Derek Keeney, who also was approved unanimously.

“I’m honored that the board would entrust me with this opportunity, and I’m looking forward to serving the students of Bartow County as the vice chair,” Keeney said after the meeting.