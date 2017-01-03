Two quick-acting seventh-graders at South Central Middle School saved their friend’s life.

On Dec. 14, Liam Ely was eating lunch in the school cafeteria when he started choking. Before any adults had time to respond, Kaden May and Kody Kready jumped into action to help their friend.

Kaden, 12, said he grabbed Liam from behind and administered the Heimlich maneuver to clear out his throat and enable him to breathe again.

“My friend, Liam, was eating chips like he usually does, and then he started choking,” the Emerson resident said. “So he drank some milk, and he was choking, and then I went up and did the Heimlich and picked him up. He started throwing up so I went and got some rags and started [cleaning] up all that stuff. He wasn’t done choking so my other friend [Kody] helped him, and then we finished it off.”

He added he told some teachers as he was going to get the rags that Liam had gotten choked, and “they went to see if he was all right.”

Principal Tia Hawkins said she is “so proud of Kaden and Kody.”

“They saw a fellow student in need, and they jumped into action,” she said. “While other students notified the teachers at a nearby table, these gentlemen calmly and effectively assisted Liam while he was in distress. Dr. Steven Rooney, science teacher, was on the scene in a matter of seconds, but Liam was already breathing better at that time.”

Hawkins said “thinking of others and a willingness to help” are the “characteristics of true Chieftain champions.”

“To top it all off, Kaden and Kody told me that they did not want anyone to make a fuss over them,” she said.

Kaden, son of Shawna May and Gary May, said it was the first time he’d ever had to do the Heimlich on anyone since he learned how to do it.

“At my old school, Emerson Elementary, one of our nurses taught us how to do it,” he said. “It was like third grade.”

The young hero had a couple of different feelings while trying to help his friend.

“I was kind of scared and kind of confident, like I was going to save him, but I didn’t know,” he said.

Kaden also said it hadn’t fully hit him that he saved Liam’s life.

“I’m just really happy that he’s OK,” he said.

Calls to Liam and Kody were not returned.