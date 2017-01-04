Euharlee Mayor Dennis Thayer voiced his concerns about the financial well-being of the city at the Jan. 3 city council meeting.

“Over the last three years, since Joe Cowan Park has been operating, the expenditures are about $200,000-$220,000 more than the city is bringing in,” Thayer said. “The city’s fund balance has dropped from nearly a million dollars to $384,486. If we don’t make any changes to services or income, and we keep the budget flat for another year, the fund balance will be down to $163,486 by next year.”

Thayer said if that happens, the city will not have a two-year fund balance.

“We need to either find another revenue source or drastically cut city services,” he said. “I’m not sure how smart it is to take a multi-million dollar park and shut down the operation but we can’t keep going like we are. I don’t think we are going to see such an uptick in the economy that will produce $200,000 so the most realistic thing is to look at a hike in the millage rate. With that said, as much as we all hate that, in this world, its not realistic to think you can live in a city with all the services you have and not pay anything for it. Our residents don’t pay anything for the services they have.”

Another project in jeopardy is the Lowry Mill renovation near the north end of the Euharlee Covered Bridge. Built around 1870, the building served as a grist mill, a flour mill and a cotton gin before falling to the ravages of time.

“What I want to point out is that we have a bid opening on January 24 for the mill,” Thayer said. “We have put a lot of money — about $700,000 in SPLOST funds and bonds — into that mill restoring it. If any of those bids come in higher than $700,000 — and it’s projected to be more than a million —we won’t be able to continue funding that project. We just won’t have the money. But some information came to light today, that there are four state-supported tax exemptions available to residents, so if we did at some point between now and 2018 introduce a millage increase, in order for our residents to get those exemptions, we would first have to go through the state legislature to get those exemptions.”

Thayer emphasized that time was paramount in order to meet deadlines for the exemptions.

Road infrastructure was also discussed, particularly a recommendation by city manager James Stephens to the city council to apply for a Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) offered by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

The grant, funded by state motor fuel tax dollars, provides funding for preliminary engineering; construction supervision and inspection; patching, leveling and resurfacing paved roadways; bridge repair or replacement; and roadway signage, striping and guardrail installation to name a few.

“This grant would give us greater flexibility and quicker project delivery while allowing us to effectively administer the program despite a reduced workforce and new funding match requirements,” Stephens said. “The LMIG money is going to be used to install thermoplastic street stop bars, stop lines, center lines and road edge lines,” he said. “We will also be resurfacing about 200 feet of Campfire Trail and replacing a lot of the road signage.”

Stephens said the grant is worth about $60,000, with $45,000 coming from GDOT and $13,500 from the city of Euharlee.

In other business, the council:

• tabled action approving a public works job position

• tabled discussion about street expenditures including paving and striping in light of the talks about an LMIG

The Euharlee City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at Euharlee City Hall.

The Euharlee Planning And Zoning Commission will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. to discuss the Hwy. 113 annexation, zoning requests, revisions to pending projects and future agenda items for 2017.