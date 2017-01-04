The Cartersville Public Library is trying something new with its computer classes this month — personal training.

Rather than offering a 90-minute class for a group of people, information technology instructional coordinator Jennifer Williams will be holding free one-on-one classes for adults who want 55 minutes of training personalized to their skill level.

“There are two 55-minute individual classes offered in place of the 1½-hour group session,” she said. “We hope the public will respond positively to the change.”

Williams said there were several reasons she decided to try out the individual sessions this month.

“One, I’ve had lots of inquiries about doing individual classes,” she said. “Two, to better meet individuals on their skill level. Three, to accommodate those who want to sign up for a class that has already occurred that quarter. They will not have to wait until the following quarter or when it may be offered again.”

The January classes, which begin today, will be offered Tuesdays at 9:30 or 10:30 a.m., Thursdays at 5:30 or 6:30 p.m. and Fridays at 9:30 or 10:30 a.m. as well as Saturday, Jan. 14, at 9:30 or 10:30 a.m. in the library computer lab at 429 W. Main St.

Topics being taught are:

• Devices — personal computers, Macs, iPhones, iPads and Androids (must bring your own device for all but personal computers).

• Computer Basics.

• Intro to the Internet.

• Internet Safety.

• Windows 10.

• Cloud Storage.

• e-Readers — downloading library books (must bring your own device).

• Microsoft Office Programs — Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

• Job Seekers — resume writing, how to perform online job searches and tips for filling out online job applications.

“ At the time of registration, the student will select their class topic or device of interest and select the time slot that works for them,” Williams said, noting she can accommodate two people in a session “if they feel more comfortable coming together.” “They can register for multiple time slots, but in order to accommodate all those interested, we prefer students sign up for no more than one session per week.”

Williams said she selects topics “based on current industry trends and what students have requested or enjoyed” and tailors them to fit any skill level.

“The most popular classes are the Microsoft Office classes, especially Excel, and also the computer basics classes,” she said. “If there is a topic of interest that is not listed, they can contact me to see if I can accommodate the request.”

Participants can sign up for a session right up to starting time as long as there is a spot available.

Registration can be done in person at the library’s reference desk or by calling Williams at 770-382-4203, ext. 126.