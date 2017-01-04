Referring to his gospel concert as a “worship experience,” the Rev. Leon Smith is looking forward to performing at Peeples Valley Community Church Sunday.Located at 430 Peeples Valley Road in Cartersville, the complimentary service will begin at 11 a.m.

“[Gospel is] the only thing I’ve ever sung — mostly in churches [and] some auditoriums,” Smith said, adding he has performed gospel music since 1961. “... The last few years, I’ve been doing about 100 concerts a year. I don’t travel as much as I used to. I stay fairly close to home nowadays, within 100 miles or so and quite a bit of it locally. Right now a lot of my concerts ... are in local nursing homes, personal care centers and retirement centers. In fact, there are seven of those facilities that I go to every month on a regular basis. Then, I usually do a couple of church concerts a month. Mostly [I enjoy] the effect that it has on the people that come to these concerts. Now particularly in the nursing homes and so forth, I sing the old songs, which is what I was raised on. I figure, if you’re in a good rut, stay there.

“So I still sing the old songs and that’s what really resonates with a lot of the people, even in the churches. I do a lot of senior luncheon concerts at different churches also. ... A lot of people that I sing to, especially in the retirement centers, they just light up because those are the songs they know. And I have them sing along with me quite a bit too. Hardly a concert goes by that I don’t see folks with tears in their eyes and several times, they’ll come up and say, ‘That was just what I needed today.’ To me, it’s a calling. It’s not a way to try to make a living or to become popular or anything like that. To me, it’s a calling. And it’s a gift that the Lord has given me, and I figure that’s what I should be sharing with people to glorify him and to encourage the folks that I sing to.”

As Smith noted, his performances highlight traditional gospel songs, such as “What a Friend We Have in Jesus,” “How Great Thou Art” and “The Old Rugged Cross.” Along with gospel selections, his concert on Sunday also will feature a brief devotion prior to his final song.

According to a news release provided by Peeples Valley Community Church, the 79-year-old Cartersville resident “has been involved in gospel music as a baritone and lead singer for over 56 years. He is a graduate of Spring Arbor University in Michigan and has a Master of Divinity degree from Emory University. He is a retired elder of the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church. After a career as a corporate executive, Rev. Smith was called into the pastoral ministry and served United Methodist churches in the North Georgia Conference over a period of 30 years until his retirement in 2011.

“Leon’s long singing career includes concerts throughout the eastern United States and Canada, radio and television appearances, and the recording of 14 albums and CDs.”