With its fifth annual Laughs & Libations on tap for Jan. 27, the Rotary Club of Etowah will usher in the new year with a mix of entertainment and philanthropy.

“In 2012, our club recognized the need to create a new, meaningful fundraiser to help support our local nonprofit organizations, as well as Rotary International’s effort to eradicate polio,” said Tara Currier, who is serving as the event’s co-chair along with Matt Santini. “There are so many other wonderful events and fundraising activities that occur in Cartersville-Bartow County, so we tried to come up with something not currently being offered in the community.

“The reception has been wonderful. Our first Laughs & Libations was held in January 2013, and was a great success. Since that time, we know many look forward to attending this event annually, and it has helped us to raise right around $5,000 each of the previous three years to help support local organizations, like Advocates for Children, Boys & Girls Club, Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter and others.”

Starting at 6 p.m., the four-hour event will be presented at the Clarence Brown Conference Center, 5450 State Route 20 in Cartersville.

“We have had a great formula in place for this event from the beginning, and our past event chair, Rick Kollhoff, put a solid foundation in place for us to build on,” Santini said. “One of those important pieces is the comedy of Hank Denson. Hank has been a part of Laughs & Libations from the beginning, and we have him on board again for this year in an expanded role. Not only will he be performing, but he is also serving as the emcee for the event, and he is bringing along two other comedians who are actively touring and working in the comedy business. We have had some great talent in the past, but I’m confident that this will be our best year yet.

“We will also have some 50/50 raffles and perhaps a few other options to raise money to help our club support local charities. The evening will begin with a reception and cash bar at 6 o’clock at the Clarence Brown Conference Center. The food will be provided by The Original Steak & Rib House. It is a great couple’s night out or a fun evening for a large group. The comedians go on at 7:30. This event is geared towards adults and so is the comedy. We’ll have desserts afterward, and at the end, a lot of laughs will have been had and hopefully a lot of money raised.”

To purchase tickets, which are $35 per person, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/laughs-libations-2017-registration-29802783929?aff=efbevent.

“Last year this event raised almost $5,000,” Santini said. “We are looking to exceed that this year. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Anyone interested can contact me by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .”