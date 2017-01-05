Two food-related activities at the Cartersville Public Library are sure to give kids a couple of afternoons of fun next week.

Kids ages 8 to 12 can design and create a parachute for a candy drop as part of Picture Book Science, an event that features an activity or experiment based on a picture book or storybook, Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. in the library’s youth program room at 429 W. Main St.

Youth Services Coordinator Thomas Shalin will be reading a book about the famous Berlin Airlift then kids will make their own parachute from a small cup and a plastic bag for a candy drop off of the library’s staircase and ladders.

“We thought [the Berlin Airlift] was an interesting event to focus on in history,” he said. “We wanted to do a program about parachutes and to focus on the Berlin Candy Drop, [it] focuses on science, history as well as candy. It’s a perfect idea to combine together.”

According to the U.S. State Department website, the airlift took place after World War II when American, British and Soviet military forces divided and occupied Germany and also divided Berlin, which was located inside Soviet-controlled eastern Germany, into two occupation zones: the United States, United Kingdom and France in the western portions and the Soviet Union in the eastern part.

The wartime alliance between the Western Allies and the Soviet Union ended hostilely, and on June 24, 1948, Soviet troops blockaded rail, road and water access to the Allied-controlled parts of Berlin. The United States and United Kingdom responded by airlifting food and fuel to the city from Allied airbases in western Germany until the Soviets lifted the blockade on May 12, 1949.

Shalin said he hopes the participants will “learn how parachutes are designed and how they work.”

“To learn about it in the context of a historical event adds an extra educational element to the program,” he said.

The event is limited to the first 25 kids who register.

Next Friday, library assistant Will Gaylord will lead youngsters ages 8 to 12 in the monthly Kids Cook event from 4 to 5 p.m. in the youth program room.

Kids will be making marshmallow cream from scratch and combining it with chocolate to create a delicious and easy s’mores treat that they can make at home.

“It’s a nice winter snack and something simple and delicious to make,” Shalin said.

The young chefs will use unflavored gelatin, ice water, granulated sugar, light corn syrup, kosher salt, vanilla extract, confectioners' sugar, cornstarch and nonstick spray to make the marshmallow cream.

“We will be combining the chocolate, marshmallow cream and graham crackers together, but we won’t be heating them up over a heat source or campfire,” Shalin said.

The event is limited to 12 kids, and Shalin said there are only “a few spots left for this one.”

Registration is required for both events and can be done in person at the children’s desk or by calling the library at 770-382-4203.