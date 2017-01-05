Wanted: Volunteers to help give a dose of reality to young people.

The Etowah Scholarship Foundation needs 170 more adult volunteers to work the sixth annual Reality Store for all ninth-graders in Bartow County Friday, Feb. 3, at Georgia Highlands College in Cartersville.

At the Reality Store, more than 1,400 freshmen from Adairsville, Cartersville, Cass and Woodland high schools and Excel Christian Academy will learn what their life might be like when they are about 25 years old.

They are given a job, income and family, and then they visit the store, where they pay bills for a month.

They have to take care of such adult responsibilities as paying taxes, getting a place to live, getting a car to drive and paying for child care.

By seeing what they will need to make it in the real world, they begin to understand how the choices they make now can affect their future.

“I have really enjoyed seeing the kids finally understand what everyone has been telling them for years,” said event Coordinator Brenda Cooper, customer service representative at Century Bank of Georgia in Cartersville. “You need to think about what you will be doing in the future to make your life better.”

Cooper said she only has 50 of the 220 total volunteers she needs — “It is going a little slower this year” — to man the 14 stations the freshmen will be visiting: Taxes/Banking, Student Loans, Child Care, Housing, Transportation, Insurance, Clothing, Groceries, Utilities, Furniture, Nonprofit, Life’s Unexpected Events, Entertainment and Financial Planners.

If they run out of money, they have to get a second job at the Out of Money station to help supplement funds.

“[People should volunteer] to help our future workforce know what to expect when they get out of college,” she said.

The only requirement volunteers must meet is showing up and being ready to talk to hundreds of freshmen, Cooper said.

“Each volunteer will be assigned a station where they tell the kids their options,” she said, noting the adults will have a script to go over with the students.

“Like at the Housing table, you tell the student [what] they can afford and give them their choices.”

Volunteers can choose to work all day — 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — or half a day — 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided.

“I really need to know [if someone wants to volunteer] as soon as possible, but I will take anyone up till the day of,” Cooper said. “I always have people who, at the last second, can't make it.”

Those who are willing to volunteer should call Cooper at 770-655-1565 or email her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.