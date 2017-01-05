Titled “Spring Time Succulence,” Jennifer Underwood’s image is the reigning People’s Choice Award winner in the Explore Georgia Amateur Photography Contest. In the photograph, taken with a Canon SX50, the Cartersville resident presents a close-up look at a bee collecting nectar from a sunflower in her father’s garden.

“I entered because, like all artists in any medium, I want to be great at what I do, but I also want to be respected with the community I participate in,” Underwood said. “Photography has always been my hobby and something I love to do. My husband encouraged me to enter my photos in contests for feedback, whether that was positive or negative feedback, and I can honestly say that criticism can be very hard to take sometimes, but I have become a better photographer for it.

“... When I won the photo contest, I was overwhelmed with emotion. The [Northwest Georgia] Women’s Expo is such a great event and there were so many great photos submitted in the contest, I did not think I had any chance of winning. I was very proud to have won and it probably was one of the driving forces for my intense desire to be better and to develop my skills as a photographer. As many photographers would say I am not a photographer, ‘I am a master of light.’ Many people have helped along the way, but I have many mountains to climb to be the best. My next step from this win is to be published in National Geographic Explorer for my wildlife photography.”

For the third year, Northwest Georgia Women’s Expo & Artisans’ Market is encouraging amateur photographers to explore the state’s offerings. Its 2017 Explore Georgia competition will receive entries through March 1 at 7 p.m. Interested individuals need to email images to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Entrants need to be Georgia residents and at least 18 years old, and only one image will be accepted from each photographer. Two judges will choose the top images.

“We added the Explore Georgia Amateur Photography Contest in 2015,” said Karon Mauney, owner and coordinator of Northwest Georgia Women’s Expo & Artisans’ Market. “We thought it would be a great addition to the event and one that would encourage folks to get outside and explore this great state. We had 82 entries the first year, which captured some amazing views from beaches and hiking trails to farm lands and historic bridges. The Top 20 photos are printed, matted and displayed at the expo and all entries are displayed digitally.

“For the sole purpose of the Explore Georgia Amateur Photo Contest, the expo’s definition of amateur photographer is a photographer who may earn some money from the images produced, but earns less than 50 percent of their income from photography. Again this year, we are keeping the theme, Explore Georgia. ... Photographs should be areas of interest in Georgia — old farms, rivers, hiking trails, lakes, waterfalls, etc. Photographs made both in public and private locations are acceptable.”

The winners will be announced at the expo, which will be held March 25 at the Clarence Brown Conference Center, 5450 Ga. State Route 20 in Cartersville. The event will highlight local businesses and organizations that have an emphasis in women’s health, fitness, finance, food, fashion, beauty and lifestyle.

“In the past, a $1 donation would equal one vote for the People’s Choice Award,” Mauney said. “Proceeds for the past two years were donated to Relay For Life of Bartow County.

“This year, we are doing something different. There is no cost to vote for your favorite photo, but the expo will continue to make a contribution to our local Relay For Life organization. Supporting our local nonprofits has always been an important part of this event. Through 2016, we have donated more than $6,000 to local nonprofit organizations.”

The rules for the Explore Georgia contest can be obtained on the expo’s Facebook page or by emailing Mauney at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The image garnering the most Facebook “likes” will advance to the Top 20. Prizes will include $100 for first place, $50 for People’s Choice, and $25 for second and third honorable mention.