Paul Cuprowski, director of the Bartow County Emergency Management Agency, meets with area emergency agencies Thursday in preparation for Friday's predicted snowfall.

After paralyzing the Pacific Northwest, shutting down roads and claiming at least two lives, Winter Storm Helena set its sights on the Midwest and the South.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Peachtree City issued a winter storm warning Thursday for north Georgia, including Bartow County, in effect from 4 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday with accumulations of 2-4 inches of snow and as much as 4 inches in the north Georgia mountains.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) warned north Georgia residents to prepare for the storm, urging people to have enough food, water and other supplies to last at least three days.

As Helena blasts eastward, the NWS said light snow will spread Friday across the southern Plains and into the Appalachians.

By Friday evening, heavier bands of freezing rain, sleet and snow are expected to spread into north Georgia, turning to all snow overnight, and ending Saturday morning.

Roads are expected to be slick, making travel dangerous. Motorists are encouraged to exercise extreme caution if they must travel.

School schedule changes

The Cartersville and Bartow County school systems reported all schools will be open Friday, however all extracurricular activities at Cartersville and Bartow County schools occurring after 4 p.m. and all day Saturday are cancelled.

All Excel activities are still scheduled and a decision regarding Saturday activities will be made Friday.

Locally, the Bartow County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) met Thursday afternoon to make its own plans for any situation up to a full-blown blizzard.

“There’s a lot involved in preparing for these events,” said EMA director Paul Cuprowski. “We brought together every agency in the cities and county to plan how we will approach this. It involves a lot more planning than people think.”

“In addition to the obvious problems — police and fire calls and traffic problems — there are other things to consider like making sure doctors can get to the hospital, transporting the homeless to shelters or coordinating with the humane society to shelter pets caught in the cold.”

Cuprowski said the fire and police agencies are adding extra personnel and equipment and Bartow Transit is on standby, if needed, to transport people to warming shelters.

“We will activate the emergency operations center Friday at 7 pm,” he said.

“Everyone knows what they need to do, so now we wait.”