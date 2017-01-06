Almost two dozen people were killed on Georgia roadways during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday travel periods.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, 11 deaths occurred across the state during each 78-hour holiday period.

During the Christmas holiday travel period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, and ended at midnight Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, there were 11 fatal crashes resulting in 11 deaths.

Georgia State Patrol investigated 372 crashes that resulted in 175 injuries and eight fatalities in Cherokee, Lowndes, Paulding, Laurens, Berrien, Coweta, Atkinson and Baker counties. The Cobb County, Henry County and College Park police departments worked the other three fatal crashes.

Troopers also arrested 183 people statewide for driving under the influence.

Eleven people, including a Kingston man, were killed in 10 traffic crashes during New Year’s weekend, which began at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, and ended at midnight Tuesday morning.

Robert Burton, 62, of Kingston was killed and his 25-year-old son, Benjamin Burton of Kingston, was injured in an accident on New Year’s Day around 10:30 p.m. on Highway 293 west of Law Road.

According to GSP, Robert Burton was driving a Ford pickup truck that entered a left curve, went off the right side of the road and hit several trees and a fence before overturning.

The driver died at the scene, and the passenger was transported to Floyd Medical Center with minor injuries.

State troopers investigated seven of the fatal crashes while the DeKalb County Police Department and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office worked the other three.

The GSP investigated a total of 536 crashes that caused 223 injuries and eight fatalities.

Troopers also made 301 DUI arrests across the state during the New Year’s weekend, a GSP spokesperson said.

In 2015, there were 443 traffic crashes reported over the Christmas travel period that resulted in 242 injuries and six fatalities.

For the New Year’s travel period, troopers investigated 412 crashes — with seven fatal crashes resulting in 10 fatalities — with 235 injuries.

Both travel periods lasted 78 hours.