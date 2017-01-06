The Cartersville City School Board will recognize its state-champion football team, consider a bid for a large tract of land it’s selling and take care of a few yearly housekeeping tasks at its first meeting of 2017.

During a work session Thursday night, board members discussed recognizing junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the other 100 football players as well as the coaches, team managers and student athletic trainers with specially made medals in honor of the Purple Hurricanes’ second consecutive state championship.

“We’re going to recognize Trevor Lawrence, who was the [Georgia] Gatorade Player of the Year, which is not just an athletic recognition,” Superintendent Dr. Howard Hinesley said. “It’s for character and for academics. He has a 4.07 grade point average, which tells you he’s a leader in the classroom as well as on the football field.”

Lawrence also will be honored for being named Player of the Year for all Classifications by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, USA Today and the Georgia Sports Writers Association.

Hinesley will recommend accepting the sole bid submitted for the 23.4-acre tract of land on the west side of Douthit Ferry Road that the board is selling.

David Dial of Marietta submitted a bid of $1,701,000 — $1,000 more than the minimum bid — for the property, on which he plans to build a senior complex that will include an assisted-living facility, an independent-living area, a small medical facility and a detention pond with a possible walking trail.

“It’s really a nice-looking property, and I think it’s going to be really nice,” Hinesley said.

The sale also must be approved by the Cartersville City Council, which will vote on it in two weeks, Hinesley said.

He added there was more than one bidder interested in the property, “but you had to have the money” already on hand.

The superintendent also will preside over the election of the school board president, vice president and secretary for 2017, and the president will appoint members and chairs for the building and grounds, finance, personnel and extracurricular curriculum, policy and technology committees.

Hinesley will recommend naming the high school’s vocational building — which houses the automotive, health occupations, graphic arts and aviation programs — the Cartersville Career, Technical and Aviation Academy.

He also will recommend approving overnight/out-of-state trips for the middle school jazz band to attend the GMEA District VII Jazz Honor Band Jan. 13-14 at Heritage High School in Ringgold and for the middle school’s seventh- and eighth-grade bands to attend the GMEA District VII Honor Band Clinic Feb. 16-18 at Heritage High School in Ringgold and the GMEA All-State Band March 2-4 at The Classic Center in Athens.

Other recommendations that will be made by the superintendent include:

• Approving per-diem pay, in lieu of expenses, for board members attending regular, called and committee meetings and work sessions.

• Retaining Cartersville attorney Harry B. White as the board’s legal counsel during 2017.

• Remaining a member of the Northwest Georgia Regional Educational Services Association for the 2017-18 school year.

• Authorizing board members to attend Georgia School Boards Association and National School Boards Association conferences and training sessions as official representatives of the board during 2017.

• Approving the following schedule of regular monthly board meetings for 2017: Feb. 13, March 13, April 10, May 8, June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9, Nov. 13, Dec. 11 and Jan. 8, 2018.

• Authorizing blanket approval of school system students and personnel to attend overnight and out-of-state events first approved by the school principal and sanctioned by the Georgia High School Association or superintendent.

Finance committee Chairwoman Kelley Dial will recommend amending the fiscal year 2017 budget by $575,000 to pay for interactive white boards, mainly for the primary school. The money will come from Payment in Lieu of Taxes funds.

Due to the large number of people being recognized, the meeting will be in the high school auditorium Monday at 6 p.m.