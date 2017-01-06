To help broaden its visitor base, the Booth Western Art Museum will continue waving admission fees on the first Thursday of every month between 4 and 8 p.m.In operation for about a decade, the program has attracted more than 10,000 patrons.

“The Booth began the First Free Thursday offering roughly 10 years ago,” said Tom Shinall, director of marketing for Booth Western Art Museum. “Shortly thereafter, the economy took a turn for the worse and we knew that continuing the program would be for the best.

“With the economic challenges, we understood that visiting the museum could potentially become more difficult for our guests, especially those with large families. It was our hope that by eliminating the cost factor once a month, we could provide a cultural experience for families within our community.

“From the beginning, the Booth has always strived to be a good community partner and a resource to families and individuals within our community and surrounding area. It is our hope that everyone has the opportunity and ability to eventually visit the Booth. By offering free admission during a specific time frame on a monthly basis, we wanted to encourage large families and those in surrounding communities to see the value in visiting the Booth.”

From posting high visitation numbers to receiving national, regional and statewide acclaim, the Booth experienced a momentous year in 2016.

Some of the museum’s notable accomplishments last year included Southeast Travel Attraction of the Year and Rising Star Award for Shinall from the Southeast Tourism Society; The Paul Broun Award for Marketing Initiatives for “Ansel Adams: Before & After” at the Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference awards ceremony; 2016

Reader’s Choice Best Western Museum in America from True West magazine; 2016 Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor; the Booth’s Southeastern Chuck Wagon Cook-off was named one of the state’s Best and Most Unique Food Festivals by Georgia Eats, the official state culinary guide; and highlighted by the Smithsonian Affiliations for its 10th anniversary as a Smithsonian Affiliate and for excellence in outreach and partnership.

“Having a successful 2016 has certainly created momentum and excitement as we head into 2017,” said Seth Hopkins, executive director for the Booth museum. “Our exhibition schedule is great — the definitive retrospective for Howard Terpning; Creating Camelot: Photography of the Kennedy family; a landscape exhibition highlighting the famous Red Rocks area; and the fifth installment of our signature triennial exhibition, ‘Western American Art South of the Sweet Tea Line V.’

“Outside of our exhibitions, I’m excited about the growth of our annual events — [Southeastern Cowboy] Gathering and [Southeastern Cowboy] Festival [& Symposium] — our Summer Entertainment Series lineup, and I am really proud to see the increase of students visiting the Booth through the use of our Public School Transportation Fund.”

Located at 501 Museum Drive in Cartersville, the Booth is known worldwide for its extensive collection of contemporary Western art, holding the distinction of housing the largest permanent exhibition space for Western art in the nation. The 120,000-square-foot museum, which became an Affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution in 2006, offers a variety of exhibit spaces, some of which include the Civil War gallery, Sculpture Court, a presidential gallery and the interactive children’s gallery, Sagebrush Ranch.

For more information about the Booth museum, call 770-387-1300 or visit http://boothmuseum.org.