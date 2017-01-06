RANDY PARKER/ THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

With its roadside thermometer signs reading 100 percent, United Way of Bartow County is ushering in the new year on a high note.

Bearing the theme “A Little Heart Goes a Long Way,” the nonprofit’s Community Impact Campaign recently met its $605,000 goal and looks to surpass the target amount by the end of January. Officially started on Sept. 1, the drive primarily acquires funds through payroll deductions, which enables employees to donate a minimal amount yearlong, with a portion of their paycheck designated to the local United Way.

“I want to say thanks to the community for all of the support that they’ve given us,” United Way of Bartow County President Brenda Morehouse said. “I think that it has a lot to say for Bartow County that every year we’re not only ... able to meet our goal, but we always increase our goal, and then still are able to meet it and usually even surpass it even if it’s just a little bit. The money that goes into the programs around Bartow County is very much needed to help in all areas. We just really appreciate all the support.”

Funds raised through the drive will be dispersed, based on need, to United Way’s agencies, which presently include Allatoona Resource Center, Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter, Bartow County 4-H Club, Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartow County, Bartow Civil Air Patrol, American Red Cross, Christian League for Battered Women, The Salvation Army, Good Shepherd Foundation, Bartow Area Habitat for Humanity, Hickory Log Vocational School, North Bartow Community Services, Bartow Health Access, Boy Scouts of Bartow County and Advocates for Children.

According to www.bartowliveunited.org, “Since 1958, The United Way of Bartow County has represented the concerted efforts of our community to meet the needs of the physically, emotionally and financially challenged. ... United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting changes by addressing the underlying causes of these problems.

Living united means being a part of the change. It takes everyone in the community working together to create a brighter future. Give. Advocate. Volunteer.”

For more information about the local United Way, visit www.bartowliveunited.org or call 770-386-1677.