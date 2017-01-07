Before any business was conducted by City Council, Thursday, Cartersville City Clerk Connie Keeling was honored with a reception.

Now anyone who has had any dealings with council knows Keeling’s name. It appears on just about every document and proclamation churned out by them. Future documents, however, will carry a different name for after 27 years, Keeling is retiring. “Connie has been a solid, stable employee for many years,” said City Manager Sam Grove. “She has performed her duties well, especially in regards to city council. We are certainly going to miss her.”

Before she left, however, there was one final task to perform.

Keeling swore in her successor, former deputy city clerk Meredith Ulmer, as city clerk and Samantha Dover as deputy city clerk.

After the recognition came reality.

Tom Carmichael from Carr, Riggs, and Ingram, LLC, the city’s external audit firm presented the findings of last year’s audit, including the Comprehensive Annual Financia Report for Fiscal Year 2016.

Carmichael explained that the General Fund’s actual revenues, $43,978,000 failed to meet the budgeted amount, $44,855,000, while expenses came in under budget at $50,607,000, a $6,629,000 shortfall. The General Fund’s ending balance was $11,952,000, a $337,000 defecit. The other funds — water and sewer, gas and electric — all showed steady growth.

The city’s capital assets totaled $409,417,000 while long-term debt was nearly $60 million.

A second hearing was conducted on a revision to municipal court ordinances that would allow judges to schedule court around holidays and not convene court on the fifth Monday of any month with five Mondays.

Other council business included:

• approved payment of $6,893 to Floyd County for property taxes

• approved a payment of $5,000 for annual dues in the Natural Gas Assoc. of Georgia

• approved $5,500 to purchase a backhoe trailer for the gas department

• approved $7,826 to purchase a 300k VA transformer for the electric department

Cartersville City Council will meet at City Hall on Thursday, Jan. 19 for a work session at 6 p.m, followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m.