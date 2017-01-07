An allocation of state funding is enabling Chattahoochee Technical College to expand its diesel equipment technology program this year.

The diploma program, housed on the North Metro campus at 5198 Ross Road in Acworth, will receive updated equipment from its $500,000 share of state world-class lab funding.

“With nearly 100 students enrolled in the diesel equipment technology program during the 2015-2016 school year, the program is ready for updates and expansion,” Marcy Smith, dean of business and technical studies, said in a press release. Expected to arrive spring semester, the new equipment includes trucks and engines as well as training and simulation equipment that will help students get a hands-on feel for this line of work.

“This is a great opportunity for the program to purchase new equipment that will help our students use the most current technology used in the industry,” instructor Evan Dover said. “Graduates will have the knowledge and skills necessary to land a quality job, thanks to the trucks, simulators and other training equipment purchased with this funding.”

In addition, the diesel equipment lab has almost doubled in size since fall semester due to an existing space being modified, allowing the college to plan for an eventual specialization for light diesel trucks and off-road diesel equipment.

“We have been enjoying the extra room for a little while, but we’re really looking forward to the new equipment,” Dover said. “Everything we currently have in our truck fleet is out of date and going obsolete, but we’re expecting to get in all 2010 model year or later trucks.”

Dover said he is most excited about the college acquiring a dash trainer for students.

“It’s a freightliner dash simulator where students can actually do bug testing and electrical maintenance,” he said. “Then we’ll take students from the simulator and put them on the exact same truck in the shop. They’ll be working on the dash simulator first and learning everything behind the scenes, then they’ll go and see the exact same dash on the actual truck.”

Graduates of the program, which started in 1999, are ready for employment, with more than 90 percent of them finding a position in the field, according to Dover.

“You can stay right here and get a job,” he said. “If you live in Bartow County or the Cobb County area, you can drive 15 to 20 minutes down the road and find a good job. The jobs are everywhere.”

The Department of Labor reports the 2015 median pay for graduates employed in the field is $44,520 a year, or about $21.40 an hour, the press release said.

Dover added employment opportunities at nationally recognized companies also are available.

“The same companies that hire out of the for-profit schools come right here and hire students out of Chattahoochee Tech,” he said. “You can come here and get a good education and not spend $30,000. You can be in and out in four semesters, and the state of Georgia will help pay for it with the Strategic Industries Workforce Development Grant (SIWDG).”

The SWIDG is a financial award that pays $500 per semester to students in a number of diploma and certificate programs, including diesel equipment technology.

In 2015, Gov. Nathan Deal’s office and the Georgia General Assembly approved $35.8 million over three years to fund development or renovations of world-class labs at the state’s technical colleges to help create a 21st century workforce in Georgia. The lab renovations are essential to help the schools keep pace with ever-changing advances in technology in the workplace.