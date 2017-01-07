RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini and Linda Ford Kellogg, chairperson for the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee of Bartow County, discuss the King Holiday Weekend celebration.

With the “ties that bind us” being the cornerstone of his Brotherhood Program presentation, Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini is looking forward to expanding his role at this year’s King Holiday Weekend celebration.Presented by the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee of Bartow County, two days of programming on Jan. 15 and 16 will bring the slain Civil Rights leader’s message to the forefront.

“I have had a speaking part [at] the MLK ceremonies since 2008 when I was first elected mayor,” Santini said. “The celebration is a great yearly reminder and refresher to remember to be active in the community and be a positive force in it. I am tremendously honored to be speaking at the Brotherhood Program this year. Typically, I make some brief comments during the wreath-laying ceremony at the courthouse, but this year the committee has asked me to speak a little longer. I have been gathering ideas on what to say since I was asked to speak back in November.

“I am always touched by the spirit of unity in all the events over the MLK weekend. Of course, it is always great to see a diverse group of people gathering for a common cause.”

The King Holiday Weekend celebration will kick off Jan. 15 with a 6 p.m. candlelight service at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 147 Jones St. in Cartersville, featuring music from the Mt. Zion Male Chorus and Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson as the keynote speaker. The festivities will continue Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. with a youth rally at St. Luke A.M.E. Church, 130 Jones St. in Cartersville. The young participants will pay tribute to King’s life with songs, skits, poetry and dance.

Also on Jan. 16, there will be a Brotherhood March at 2 p.m. After assembling at the Cartersville Civic Center — 435 W. Main St. — at 1:15 p.m., the participants will be led by grand marshal Velma Tilley to the Frank Moore Administration and Judicial Center, 135 W. Cherokee Ave. A wreath-laying ceremony will be conducted, then the crowd will return to the civic center for the Brotherhood Program.

“First of all, I know that it is the final event of a multi-day celebration, so I plan to be somewhat brief,” Santini said, referring to his Brotherhood Program address. “My message will focus on the ties that bind us and the commonality of all people. We spend so much time branding and labeling and [placing] people into categories that divide us that I think we need to be reminded of the fact that we have a great deal of things in common with each other regardless of race, religion or political affiliation.

“I always hope to make people laugh a little and hopefully think about how they treat and respect other people.”

A federal and state holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day marks King’s birthday and is recognized on the third Monday in January. While it has been nearly 49 years since King was assassinated, the event committee’s chairperson, Linda Ford Kellogg, emphasized his message still is applicable today.

“The message is about education, nonviolence, [preventing] bullying and service,” Kellogg said. “It’s about equality, and it’s about just treating people the way you want people to treat you. That’s what Dr. King’s message was. It wasn’t really about him. It was about others.

“… Each year when planning for the weekend of events, I’m reminded of one of Dr. King’s quotes. This is why I continue doing this. ‘I want you to say that I tried to love and serve humanity ... say that I was a drum major for justice; say that I was a drum major for peace; I was a drum major for righteousness ... I just wanted to leave a committed life behind.’”

Impacted by his death when she was 15, Kellogg said King’s message inspired her to live a life of service. Currently a part-time consultant for Cartersville City Schools, she retired from the school system in 2014 after 22 years. Along with the local King Holiday Weekend celebration, some of her civic endeavors have included assisting the Leadership Team at Cartersville High School, Bartow County Juvenile Court, Hickory Log Vocational School, Christian League for Battered Women’s Tranquility House and The Salvation Army.

“[His message] allowed me to see unselfishly what it means to try to make the world a better place, especially for future generations,” Kellogg said. “And that’s what I’ve just been about. I’ve always tried to do something. It has to start in your community.

“... Dr. King is no longer here — although his message is still relevant today — but we are still here. There is still work to do and there is enough for everybody to get involved in a peaceful manner. ... Every year during this time, my mind goes back to the day Dr. King got shot. I always remember that day just like it was today. I couldn’t understand why if you want to help somebody, somebody would want to shoot you. And ... I still don’t understand today why people are killing people for no reason.”

Referencing the King Holiday Weekend celebration’s theme, Kellogg encourages area residents to remember, celebrate and act. Involved in the local offering since its inception in 1984, the Cartersville resident has served as the event committee’s chairperson since 2006.

“The theme every year is ‘Remember! Celebrate! Act!’” Kellogg said. “It’s a day on, not a day off. That was the national theme, but we’ve just carried it forward every year, because every year we do remember. We take the time in Cartersville-Bartow County to remember and then celebrate. Everybody can go to the candlelight service and the parade or the youth rally. We celebrate in some kind of way to be inclusive of everybody.

“Then the act part is hopefully [the celebration will] remind people that there is a call for action in a positive way. So the messages for the whole weekend are the kinds of messages that are encouraging and positive, and hopefully when Monday afternoon ends, you leave there better than you were before that Sunday night.”

For more information about the King Holiday Weekend celebration, call Kellogg at 770-865-1797.