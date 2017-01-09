Continuing to serve as Bartow’s host agency for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ Every Georgian Counts program, Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter is recruiting volunteers to pinpoint the county’s homeless population.

“The purpose of the count is to help the state of Georgia allocate resources where they are most needed and to assure that services provided are meeting actual needs,” said Jessica Mitcham, executive director for Good Neighbor.

“They are looking to see what unique special needs may exist among our homeless population and making sure services provided take those needs into consideration.

“Locally, we also offer a handout with information about local resources — one of our chief goals is to make sure folks that we find are aware of options for assistance, including the Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter. It includes information on shelter programs, food pantries, clothing closets, health care clinics, etc.”

To volunteer Jan. 23 in the 2017 Homeless Count, participants will need to receive training at the Good Neighbor — 110 Porter St. in Cartersville — Jan. 17 at 11:30 a.m. or Jan. 18 at 3:30 p.m.

“This will be the third [biennial] cycle in which Good Neighbor has been the host agency for Bartow County, having served in this capacity in 2013 and 2015,” Mitcham said. “... This means we will be recruiting and training volunteers and teams as well as collecting supplies to share as teams go out to talk with anyone living unsheltered in our community.

“We generally try to recruit about 75 volunteers — we will send out approximately 15 teams of five people. We are currently revising a list of locations we believe there are people living unsheltered. Teams will be assigned to a specific location to go visit. Teams are sent out with hot, boxed meals; cases of water; and, in years past, backpacks full of supplies to give to anyone they find.”

She continued, “The last Homeless Count was conducted in 2015, and we interviewed about 90 people. Not everyone ... was literally unsheltered, some were living in precarious situations.”

Once the statewide surveys are conducted, DCA — partnering with Kennesaw State University — will release information generated from the effort in April, Mitcham said.

According to the “Georgia’s 14,000 — 2015 Report on Homelessness” posted on www.dca.state.ga.us, “In the last ten days of January 2015, communities nationwide conducted a count of individuals and families who were homeless, as required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The resulting homeless census, referred to as a ‘Point in Time Count,’ provides an indication of the size and characteristics of the nation’s homeless population.

“In Georgia, all nine of the state’s homeless program regions, called Continua of Care, conducted a count of individuals and families who are homeless in their respective jurisdictions. Georgia’s homeless population isn’t static; some of the people who were homeless on the January count date will find housing. Other people, who had housing on the count night, will later become homeless. During the Point in Time Count in January 2015, at least 13,790 people were literally homeless in Georgia — a 19% decrease from 2013.”

Referring to the volunteer experience as “humbling” and an eye-opener, Brad Cowart plans to assist the local Homeless Count for the third time Jan. 23.

“I was on [Good Neighbors’] board for about four years,” Cowart said. “... This was a good chance to get out in the community because at the shelter we were always waiting for them to come to us. It’s two totally different missions. A lot of those homeless people that are out there won’t be a candidate for various reasons to be at the shelter. So it was a good chance, I felt like, for us to get out and ... reach those people, take them a warm meal, take them supplies and get to know them a little bit better.

“It’s amazing. People aren’t aware really how much homelessness is going on around Bartow County. People just aren’t aware. It makes you very thankful to have what we’ve been blessed with because it could be me or you out there, basically. It’s very humbling. It does pull at your heartstrings. It makes you want to do more, to help them more.”

To sign up for one of the volunteer training sessions, email Mitcham at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .