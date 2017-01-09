Blood Assurance is kicking off the new year with the #BAChampion initiative, with Chick-fil-A serving as its first community partner.

“A #BAChampion is a Blood Assurance Champion — community partner — who has committed to raising awareness within their community about the constant need for blood donations,” said Jay Baumgardner, executive director of marketing and communications for Blood Assurance. “In 2017, Blood Assurance will be partnering with various industries to create special events dedicated to education and blood collection, with a variety of themes. You will see the partner logos in our centers, mobiles and on our T-shirts for the month. These champions will commit to raising awareness about the need for blood donations during the month in which they are a partner.

“The goal is for these partners to educate their network of employees, clients, peers and more about the need for blood donations in the community. We are relying on our champions to help us raise blood donors in the community.”

Founded in 1972, the full-service blood center — which is the blood provider for Cartersville Medical Center — assists 51 counties and more than 76 health care facilities in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Along with community partners, Blood Assurance also is recruiting donors for all blood types, especially 0 negative and 0 positive.

According to a news release from Blood Assurance, “In the event of a crisis situation, the low blood supply would not adequately meet the demand for blood from patients in need. This low blood supply is attributed to the increased usage from local hospitals as well as the low number of donations over the holidays. Blood Assurance is asking the community to please help replenish the low blood supply as soon as possible.”

Generally, most individuals 18 and older — 16 and 17 with parental consent — who weigh at least 110 pounds, can donate blood every 56 days.

“Medical emergencies and traumas don’t take holidays, so Blood Assurance is historically low during this time of the year when many donors have taken off during the holidays,” Baumgardner said. “Our high schools, manufacturing centers and others shut down during this holiday time. This makes it difficult to meet the regular daily demands of blood, and then if you add in a medical trauma like one that occurred today where a patient needed 40 units of O negative and another patient needed 75 units of O positive, the need for blood becomes critical quickly. At Blood Assurance, we do what we do for the patients. It is about the patients having the blood and blood products available to them when they need them. And that can occur anytime of the year.

“Blood Assurance is extremely thankful to those who help save lives in the Cartersville community by donating blood. The organization encourages local businesses and organizations to contact the Blood Assurance Marketing Department at 423-752-5926 to learn how they can become a #BAChampion.”

For more information about donating at Blood Assurance’s donor center in Cartersville, call 770-334-3261. Located at 921 B Joe Frank Harris Parkway S.E., the facility is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.