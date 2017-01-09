RANDY PARKER/ THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

As snow blanketed Bartow County Friday night, Butch Walker played to a full house at The Grand Theatre. Since losing his father to pancreatic cancer, Walker has formed a foundation to benefit cancer patients, and he presented a check to Cartersville Medical Center's Hope Center Foundation during the concert.

Generating valuable funds for The Hope Center Foundation, Butch Walker entertained a sold-out crowd in his second annual Intimate “Coming Home” Concert for Cancer Awareness.Presented by the Autumn Leaves Project, the Friday night show was held at The Grand Theatre in downtown Cartersville.

“This was a tremendous donation, and it will help many of our patients,” said Benny McDonald, Hope Center Foundation treasurer. “Butch obviously has a heart for those with cancer, and we are honored that he chose The Hope Center Foundation to make this donation. It is always good to see a local person succeed and give back to the community.

“Butch donated $5,000 from the Autumn Leaves Project, a project of the Nikki Mitchell Foundation, to The Hope Center Foundation. Butch founded the Autumn Leaves Project in honor of his late father, Butch Walker Sr., who had pancreatic cancer. So often, cancer patients need help with nutritional supplements because those can be costly due to the other expenses they have. And, there is the cost of gas for others who come to The Hope Center for treatment up to five times a week. This donation will help to offset those costs for our cancer patients.”

Walker — a graduate of Cartersville High School — recently released his “Stay Gold” album. Known in the music industry as a songwriter, singer, musician and producer, he was named Rolling Stone magazine’s 2005 Producer of the Year.

“I chose to help The Hope Center in Cartersville in the name of my late father, Butch Walker Sr., who was always a good model citizen for the town he loved so dearly,” stated Walker in a text. “He always helped whatever way he could for others, and I feel the same desire to be there for my hometown. The Hope Center was a logical choice based on their solid reputation for helping and having heart.”