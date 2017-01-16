RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

The King Holiday Weekend celebration in Cartersville included a Brotherhood March Monday from the Cartersville Civic Center to the Frank Moore Administration and Judicial Center, then back to the Civic Center. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

With her leadership in the community “exemplifying” the essence of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message, retired Bartow County Juvenile Court Judge Velma Tilley was honored to serve as the Brotherhood March’s grand marshal.Presented by the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee of Bartow County, Monday’s events culminated two days of programming paying tribute to the slain Civil Rights leader.

“This honor indicates to me that the selection committee believes that I deeply care about justice in our community,” Tilley said. “I do deeply care about justice in the community and I want that to be visible to others, but you can never tell how you come across to people.

“The message of nonviolent response to injustice is incredibly challenging. Nonviolence, to me, means not using violent language as well as not participating in violent deeds. Both Gandhi and Dr. King demonstrated that nonviolence is an effective response to injustice and an effective means of social change. But the price paid by practitioners of nonviolence is sometimes death. That is the most extreme price to be paid but others, like Rep. John Lewis, paid for it in arrests and beatings. But forward they went. What an incredible example of fortitude and strength. Trained as a lawyer, I used my words to combat injustice for my clients. As a judge, I used my words to address problems in families that led to abuse of children. I tried to use language to uplift. But sometimes my words were harsh. That is not living the life of nonviolence. We each fall short of the ideals established by Dr. King, which we commemorate this weekend. But we get up again and forward we go.”

Retiring from the bench in early 2016, the Cartersville resident continues to serve her community as a community activist.

“Prior to my retirement last January, I was involved with children and families in the juvenile justice system for over a quarter of a century,” Tilley said. “I felt called to that work. I felt as a juvenile court judge I had the opportunity to help families change for the better so their children had the opportunity to succeed in life. I was conscious of the heavy responsibility I had and the potential I had to do harm instead of good. One of the biggest tasks I undertook while serving as a judge was as one of three writers of the Proposed Model Juvenile Code, which took several years to write and ultimately became the starting point for the rewrite of the entire Georgia Juvenile Code.

“The year before I retired, I started an LGBTQ support group based at my church, First Presbyterian Church of Cartersville. That group ultimately became Bartow Equality and still meets monthly. Once that group got going, it became clear to me that I was being called to a new direction and that I could be more of a community advocate if I were not clothed with the mantle of judge. I am active in my church as a long time Sunday school teacher and elder. I’m the current clerk of session. I participate in the Bartow County Diversity Group and the Democratic Party of Bartow County. I am beginning to be active in United Voice for Humanity.”

On Monday, Tilley led the Brotherhood March procession, which started and ended at the Cartersville Civic Center, pausing in the middle for a ceremony at the Frank Moore Administration and Judicial Center.

“[Judge Tilley] was selected because, first of all, she exemplifies what Dr. King’s message was all about, and she has been a great leader in this,” said Linda Ford Kellogg, chairperson of the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee of Bartow County. “She’s definitely about [helping] children, and not just because she was a juvenile judge. ... She’s [also] very involved in the community diversity group. She ... started a support group for the LGBT [community]. There’s just so many things. She’s unselfish. And she’s worthy of this honor, because she’s not one of those persons that’s out there talking about what she’s doing, she’s doing.”

A federal and state holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day recognizes King’s birthday and is celebrated on the third Monday in January. Born in Atlanta on Jan. 15, 1929, King was the leader of the U.S. Civil Rights Movement from the mid-1950s until his assassination in April 1968.

Along with Bartow residents, local government officials also gathered around the front steps of the Frank Moore Administration and Judicial Center Monday afternoon. In addition to Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor, Adairsville Mayor Kenneth Carson, Cartersville Mayor Pro Tem Dianne Tate and Kingston Mayor Chuck Wise were in attendance.

Addressing the crowd, Taylor read a proclamation, which stated, “... Dr. King’s example stirred men and women of all backgrounds to become foot soldiers for justice, and his leadership and timeless words of inspiration gave them the courage to refuse limitations of the day and fight for the prospect of tomorrow; in generations to come, if Dr. King’s example is followed, then the great ideals that he so nobly sought and his faith in a God who loves all his children and a nation grounded in the promise of equality would not let him rest until victory was won; and whereas; in keeping with Dr. King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, let us embrace the belief that our destiny is shared, accept our obligations to each other and to future generations, and to strengthen the bonds that hold together the most diverse nation on earth. Now therefore; we, Steve Taylor, commissioner of Bartow County, and Matthew J. Santini, mayor of the city of Cartersville, as well as all the other mayors of our cities in Bartow County, do hereby proclaim that Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, be a day in Bartow County and Cartersville to honor the legacy and vision of Dr. Martin Luther King.”

The King Holiday Weekend celebration kicked off Sunday with a 6 p.m. candlelight service at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Cartersville, featuring music from the Mt. Zion Male Chorus and Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson as the keynote speaker. During the ceremony, the Drum Major accolade was presented to Dr. Maurice LeVell Wilson and Ann Carter Johnson memorial scholarships were awarded to Tyneshia Brown, Avery Mayweather, Blake Perry and Waverli Pritchett.

The festivities continued Monday at 10 a.m. with a youth rally at St. Luke A.M.E. Church in Cartersville. Following the Brotherhood March and wreath-laying ceremony at the Frank Moore Administration and Judicial Center, the King Holiday Weekend’s programming was culminated at the Cartersville Civic Center with Santini’s presentation at the Brotherhood Program.

“I hope people take away from [the celebration] the same thing that [Cartersville] Mayor [Matt Santini] just said in his speech here,” Kellogg said, following the Brotherhood Program. “We have more in common than we have not in common. We can start right here in our local community. We know there’s lots going on in the world, but we’re here in this community. Let’s just get involved and try to make it a better place.”