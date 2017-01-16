A Bartow County landmark dating back to 1887, Cass Grocery will take center stage during the Bartow History Museum’s lecture series Wednesday.Starting at noon, Brad Stephens’ presentation will highlight his book, “Reflections in Muddy Water: Layin’ Drag on Life’s Highway in Cassville, Georgia.”

“Brad Stephens’ book is a glimpse into the rural South, illuminated by viewing it through the distinctive lens of Cass Grocery, a store owned by the author’s father,” said Nicole Masters, program manager for the Bartow History Museum. “The appeal of the stories Stephens tells is rooted in nostalgia. No matter where the reader may be from, his heartstrings will be tugged and laughter will rise in his throat on reading the author’s recollections of Cassville, Georgia.

“I hope attendees of our noon lecture leave holding their sides, sore from laughing and with rekindled memories from their own childhood years. It’s so important to support our local authors, so I hope everyone who is able to attend will come out and join us for a fun and lighthearted talk with Brad Stephens.”

Released in July 2016, Stephens’ 202-page book was published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform.

“I grew up in Cassville, obviously, and I worked at my dad’s store, the Cass Grocery, which is at the intersection of Cassville Road and Cass White Road,” Stephens said, adding his father owned the store from 1984 to 2010.

“I worked there through most of my childhood. When I went to college, we would tell stories about where we grew up. ... I would tell them about growing up at the store, where I saw people have fistfights in the parking lot [and other kinds] of stuff that goes on up there.

“As time went on, I would tell these stories about my family and all the characters I was around. All the guys that I went to school with kept telling me, ‘Hey man, you need to write this stuff down. This kind of stuff doesn’t happen every day.’ I started writing it down and that’s kind of how the book materialized.

“... That way of life is dying out, and it’s going to be gone one day. It will be sad, but I’m just trying to get people to remember a simpler time in their life or at least give people a laugh, because there’s just so much negativity in this world right now. I remember up there, we never felt much negativity.”

He continued, “We were always laughing and cutting up and having a good time. The people who were up there, they had their faults and they had their issues. But at the end of the day, most of the people were good people just trying to make a living.

“It was their stories and their lives — they impacted me and enabled me to be who I am today.”

Formed in 1987, the museum’s gift shop, multi-purpose room, and permanent and temporary exhibits have been housed in the 1869 Courthouse — 4 E. Church St. in Cartersville — since December 2010. Divided into six galleries, the permanent exhibits include “A Sense of Place,” “Bartow Beginnings,” “Community Champions,”

“People at Work,” “The Coming War” and “Toward New Horizons.”

Following Stephens’ presentation at the museum, a book signing will be conducted. Open to the public, his lecture will be free for BHM members and included in regular admission to the venue for nonmembers.

For more information about the BHM and its exhibits and programs, call 770-382-3818 or visit http://bartowhistorymuseum.org.