Brandon Roberts of White and Lisa Loggins of Cartersville will be attending the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump this week.

The two Bartow County residents will be part of a 20-member group from the Cherokee County Republican Party Elect Trump Committee, Sutallee Baptist Church and the Academy at Double H Ranch that will attend the 58th Presidential Inauguration festivities in Washington, D.C., to witness Trump and Vice President-elect Michael Pence take their oaths of office.

Roberts, 21, and Loggins, 50, who are leaving Wednesday and returning Saturday, will attend the welcome concert at the Lincoln Memorial Thursday as well as the swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol Friday at noon.

“I wanted to attend the inauguration because I truly believe this is a new day in America,” Roberts said, noting he is looking forward to attending both events. “More so, I wanted to attend this event so that I could witness history and use this as an educational opportunity. I consider it is a great honor to attend the inauguration.”

Attending a presidential inauguration is on Loggins’ bucket list.

“I have never been to D.C. and always wanted to go,” she said. “When it was mentioned to go, I was excited to spend time with friends and be able to see the historic event and, of course, check off one more thing on my bucket list.”

She also said she’s “always cared about politics ... [but I] have never been extremely vocal about how I vote or where I stand on issues.”

Roberts said he worked on the president-elect’s campaign as a member of the Elect Trump Committee.

“We worked hard day and night, making phone calls and attending meetings,” he said. “We attended farmers markets and local coffees all to promote the Trump campaign. We received a lot of positive feedback, and it all paid off on Election Day.”

The members of the group — most of whom will be attending their first inauguration — found out in December that they’d all scored tickets to the inauguration through U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk’s office, according to Roberts.

“I am overjoyed that I was able to score tickets, although it was not an easy process,” he said, noting the group was “very fortunate” to receive tickets. “The only way to get official tickets is through your congressman or senator’s office. After the president-elect won the election, I requested tickets through Congressman Barry Loudermilk's office. After the request was submitted, we received notice that his office would be issuing tickets through a lottery system. We didn't necessarily think this was a fair process because he was one of our honorary co-chairs of the Elect Trump Committee. He should've requested a priority list — first come, first serve — of people who worked hard on the campaign.”

Loggins said she was “shocked” when she was notified Dec. 8 that she’d won a ticket.

“Could not believe we had obtained tickets,” she said.

Roberts said he “truly believe[s] that God has his hand in the election.”

“We prayed that a leader would be elected that would uphold our constitutional values, someone that would appoint Supreme Court justices that would return to our Constitution,” he said.

Loggins said “together, we can make a difference.”

“I thank God for the freedom we have in this country,” she said. “It is what our country was built on. Change starts with me. I try to live my life focusing on forgiveness and try to be the change that I want to see in this world.”