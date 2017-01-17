In recognition of their low crime rates, two municipalities in Bartow recently were named to the 50 Safest Cities in Georgia List.Euharlee was awarded the 28th spot, followed by Adairsville at 37.

“Our reaction is one of mixed emotion,” said James Stephens, city manager for Euharlee. “We are very proud of being one of the 28th safest cities, but our goal is always to be No. 1. The mayor and council are committed to public and officer safety. Since 2015, the Euharlee budget has provided for an increase of 33 percent, including an addition [of] two full-time officers, [for] police department expenditures.

“Our police department is blessed with dedicated officers who sincerely care about Euharlee. We feel that our citizens working hand in hand with our police department gives us a strong sense of community. Our police department adheres to a community-oriented police model. This is paying dividends for both our officers and the citizens we serve.”

He continued, “I am very excited about working with Interim Police Chief Lee New. His experience in law enforcement is a remarkable resource for our community. Our officers and all citizens of Euharlee will benefit from his work at Euharlee.”

The Top 50 list was compiled by SafeWise, which offers online advice regarding home security and safety.

According to www.safewise.com, violent crimes and property crimes per 1,000 residents were examined for each qualifying city, with Euharlee recording 4.73 violent crimes and 21.28 property crimes, and Adairsville featuring 1.26 and 31.09, respectively.

“This year, we’re recognizing the fifty safest cities in Georgia, all of which reported fewer than forty total violent and property crimes per 1,000 people, according to the 2015 FBI crime data,” stated SafeWise’s website. “Although Georgia has a slightly higher crime rate than the national average, 58% of Georgia’s safest cities have lower property crime rates and 88% reported lower violent crime rates than the national average. ... To identify the 50 safest cities in Georgia, we reviewed the most recent FBI Crime Report statistics from 2015, along with population data. We eliminated all cities with fewer than 4,000 residents as well as any cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI.

“... From there, we evaluated the remaining cities. We narrowed it down based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) and property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft) in each city. To further level the playing field, we calculated the likelihood of these crimes occurring out of 1,000 people in each city.”

Calling the achievement “a group effort,” Adairsville Police Chief Rick Townsend credits the ranking to the existing bond between law enforcement, local government officials and residents.

“On behalf of the city of Adairsville and the Adairsville Police Department, we’re very honored that we are rated at a good level for our citizens,” Townsend said. “It’s an honor not only for the police department and the city but also for the citizens of Adairsville, because it’s a group effort. It’s not something that the police department can do on its own. I think it’s the government, the city and our citizens working together to achieve those kinds of numbers. We hope that it will be even better next year.

“We’re currently looking at some different types of programs that we’re going to come out with as far as community outreach and reaching out to our community. I think that the city of Adairsville, we’re just blessed to have good people, have people who want a safe area. They work with the local police department to help us to achieve those goals by reporting crimes. If something does happen, they report it. They work well with us. I can’t thank our citizens enough for all that they do to make our job so much easier.”

Echoing Townsend’s comments, Adairsville Police Sgt. Michaela LaFrance emphasized the strong relationship that exists between the police department and the community.

“We have a Neighborhood Watch program,” LaFrance said. “We work hand in hand with our HOAs to make sure that the neighborhoods in our city feel safe. The officers check in with the HOAs and the Neighborhood Watches at least once a month.

“So I know that that relationship with our community has really helped. They alert us anytime that there’s something suspicious or unusual in their neighborhoods. We’re able to get on that right away and take care of any problems that we have. So it’s preventing crime. Definitely that relationship has helped us out.”