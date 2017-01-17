Described as “Southern rock at its finest,” South of Heaven recently signed with Hwy 20 Entertainment.

“We signed South of Heaven on Jan. 2, 2017, at our home office in Alabama,” said Patrick McCarty, owner and CEO of Hwy 20 Entertainment. “I am passionate about being a part of bringing Southern rock back to radio and back to the forefront of the music industry. I believe bands, like Blackberry Smoke, Them Dirty Roses and a few other Southern rock bands, are carrying the torch right now and they are scratching and clawing to get the respect they deserve. Hwy 20 Entertainment believes South of Heaven can continue to carry the torch for this new era of Southern rock music that is upon us and become a household name around the world.

“There are not many other ways to describe their sound than Southern rock at its finest. These young men have found a way to show originality and channel a classic sound, even at such a young age; the oldest band member is only 20 years old.”

He continued, “Hwy 20 is going to help them mature as artists and as a band and help them reach a greater fan base. We plan to get them in as many venues and local and regional festivals as possible — not only to give them more exposure, but also more experience as performers. We want South of Heaven to achieve the greatness of which they are so evidently capable. One show we are excited about is March 25. South of Heaven is co-headlining a show with Them Dirty Roses at the Brewhouse in Rome, Georgia. ... If you are going to be in that neck of the woods, this is not a show to miss. It will also be a great opportunity to grab some of South of Heaven T-shirts and other new merchandise.”

Formed in 2014, South of Heaven consists of lead vocalist TJ Lyle, 19, of Taylorsville; drummer Bristol Perry, 20, of Rome; lead guitarist Riley Couzzourt, 18, of Rome; bassist Zach Everett, 18, of Taylorsville; and rhythm guitarist Logan Tolbert, 19, of Taylorsville.

“I listened to a lot of CCR and soul music growing up and always sang along,” Lyle said. “I play a little guitar and drums but my role is singing in South of Heaven. I met the guys a couple years back. Last year, I sang at a gig or two with them. They wanted to add to their band and they asked me to join in September 2016. We just hit it off the first day and knew it was the sound we were looking for.

“I would describe our band’s sound as fast, energetic and loud. Most people are too scared to get loud. If you’re within a block or two of us, you [will] be able to make us out. I draw my inspiration from listening to our fans’ feedback, listening to their opinions. It is all about them. If it wasn’t for the support of our fans, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do. I listen to all types of music, Boston, Aerosmith and a lot of blues. I love changing it up.”

Playing the guitar since he was 10, Tolbert joined South of Heaven in September. For the rhythm guitarist, signing with Hwy 20 Entertainment is a “huge accomplishment” for the band.

“The development we will get from Hwy 20 will be a key to us meeting our goal to play for more people and hopefully to open for someone big in the industry,” Tolbert said. “Playing more shows, putting out an EP and maybe doing a music video are some of our goals for 2017.”

Along with recently being signed, some of South of Heaven’s notable achievements include winning the first North Georgia Battle of the Bands at Lake Lanier Islands, the first American Country Showcase and the Battle of the Bands at Acworth’s Center Street Tavern.

For more information about South of Heaven, visit www.HWY20ENT.com.