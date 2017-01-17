U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk has been selected to serve on one of the House of Representatives’ most powerful committees.

The Republican, who represents Georgia's 11th Congressional District, was chosen by his fellow House Republicans to serve on the Financial Services Committee in the 115th Congress, which convened Jan. 3.

Loudermilk is the only Georgia Republican congressman on the vitally important committee, which focuses on financial independence and job creation and has jurisdiction over the banking system, credit unions, consumer credit, insurance, securities, housing, monetary policy and other important issues.

“It’s an honor to be on that committee, just because only being my second term in Congress and being on one of the ‘A’ committees,” Loudermilk said. “Just what we’re going to be able to accomplish, I think, is the most exciting part. It’s a pretty exciting time to be in Congress, especially with a lot that we’re going to be able to get done, and I’m looking forward to being on the stage Friday as we inaugurate the next president.”

“Barry’s proven track record and commitment to reducing the size and scope of government will be an invaluable asset to the Financial Services Committee,” said Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, chairman of the committee.

Loudermilk’s background as an information technology professional, former small-business owner and veteran also allows him to bring a unique perspective to the committee.

The congressman said he also was appointed by Speaker Paul Ryan to serve on the Committee on House Administration, which oversees the Smithsonian Institute, the Library of Congress, the security of the U.S. Capitol and the administration of the House of Representatives.

“That’s a very small committee, but it’s a select committee that the speaker appoints people to,” he said, noting he also will continue serving on the Science Committee. “I don’t know of any other members that are on an exclusive committee like Financial Services and still serve on two other committees.”

One of the first items on the agenda will be “trying to peel back the regulations that are just stifling job growth right now,” Loudermilk said.

“It’s especially hurting our district because of the number of banks that we have that have just been negatively affected by the government controls put on them ... so we’re going to be moving very quickly to start bringing relief, giving the banks the flexibility they once had to make decisions,” he said. “The government has taken most of the decision-making process away from the banks and the bankers, which has really hurt small business. So we want to restore that.”

The Bartow County resident said bad regulation “helped to create a financial crisis a decade ago, [and] Congress tried to fix the problem with more bad regulation.”

“As a result, these overbearing federal regulations have stifled job growth, expanded unemployment, restricted business expansion and caused millions of Americans to be underpaid and underemployed,” he said in a press release. “With the exciting changes taking place in Washington, we now have a tremendous opportunity to repeal overreaching government regulations and replace them with a system that promotes investment, encourages expansion and stimulates growth and prosperity. I am excited for the opportunity to join a committee willing to tackle these hard issues and push reforms that will create jobs, expand business and create opportunity for all Americans.”

Financial-services issues are critical to Georgia, which is home to more banks than any other Southern state, the release said. Sixty percent of the nation’s financial technology companies and 70 percent of the nation’s transaction processing, along with strong insurance, retail, securities and housing industries, also are located in the state.