Education meets business at this week’s Business After Hours.

Bartow County Schools’ career, technical and agricultural education programs will be hosting the Cartersville-Bartow Chamber’s monthly event Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bartow County College and Career Academy at 738 Grassdale Road in Cartersville.

“Hosting the event allows all the career programs throughout Bartow County School System the opportunity to connect with the business community,” said Dr. Paul Sabin, BCCCA’s CEO and principal. “Facilitating the connection of education and business in Bartow County is one our most important goals at the academy. We are always pleased to partner with the chamber and the local business community as they have been involved with the academy since its inception. In fact, the academy resulted from a grassroots effort to create a quality workforce and develop opportunities for young men and women in Cartersville-Bartow County.”

Jessica Hill, community development director for the chamber, said the BCCCA “came to us, wishing to host a [Business After Hours].”

The event is a melding of two programs done by the chamber and the school system.

“The chamber, along with Bartow Business and Contractors Connection, holds a monthly networking opportunity for local businesses,” Sabin said. “Everyone is invited to network, share their business and grow Bartow. Last year, we held a similar event, Career Pathway Expo, and decided it would be great to combine these two programs.”

Because of the scope of the event, it offers opportunities for students and teachers as well as business people in the county, according to Sabin.

“While attending the event, the community will have an opportunity to visit students and instructors from each of the career pathways offered in Bartow County,” he said. “This is an excellent chance for future workforce to meet future employers. Also, we would love to have business and industry share with our instructional staff specific skills and qualities we need to be teaching based on industry needs.”

The event also is an excellent chance for parents and students to check out career offerings at BCCCA and other county schools.

“The Business After Hours event is an opportunity for anyone interested in learning more about the current career pathways being taught in the Bartow County schools,” Sabin said. “During the event, parents, students and the business community will have a chance to interact and look toward the future of both industry and the 21st century workforce.”

Some of the pathways that will be represented include metals and welding, cosmetology, business and technology, culinary arts, computer science, marketing and video broadcasting.

Hill said organizers are expecting 50 to 100 guests to attend the gathering.

Sabin said the school system hosted a similar, very successful event three years ago at Cass High School.

“The event was well-attended, and several students received job opportunities and internships because of the connections created at the Business After Hours,” he said. “It is important that the community and the schools partner to provide the best possible workforce and training for all of Bartow County.”